NCAA Basketball: Ranking the most thrilling teams to watch in the country

Who are the top NCAA basketball teams to watch during the 2016-17 season?

With 351 programs in Division I college basketball, it sometimes becomes difficult to pick and choose certain games to watch on jammed packed nights of NCAA hoops.

For example, last Saturday’s slate featured multiple top 25 battles and underrated games that could potentially impact the bubble on Selection Sunday. Four Saturday’s ago, UCLA versus Kentucky, West Virginia versus Virginia and Baylor versus Xavier all began their games in a three and a half hour span with other significant games overlapping.

With that in mind, I decided to put together a list of the 10 best teams to watch in all of college basketball for the 2016-17 season.

I recognize the fact that different people enjoy watching different styles of basketball, but the majority of college hoop fans love entertaining transition play, a lot of scoring and rim rattling dunks.

We have seen some outstanding games so far during the non-conference portion of the schedule like Kentucky versus UCLA, Kentucky versus North Carolina, Kentucky versus Louisville, Duke versus Kansas, Baylor versus Louisville and so on. Those games will obviously have a drastic impact on my top 10.

These rankings don’t have anything to do with results in previous seasons. This solely has to do with the watchability of teams at this stage of the college basketball season.

10. North Carolina State Wolfpack

North Carolina State does not receive the national attention that some of the other teams on this list get on a daily basis. However, the Wolfpack have all the requisites of an NCAA Tournament team.

Mark Gottfried’s squad does not have a quality win yet this season (their best win so far is against a St. Joe’s team that lost their two best players in the offseason), but they do have top 20 talent.

And that talent level has helped them remain a team to watch as ACC play approach.

Even though Dennis Smith Jr. has yet to regain the full explosiveness that he consistently showed at the high school level, the freshman point guard is still joy to watch in the open floor.

I liked a @YouTube video from @thehoopscolumn https://t.co/Jp5oXtUg0E Dennis Smith Jr (NC State) vs Appalachian State || 22 Points, 6 — Steve Haight (@thedirtreport1) December 16, 2016

Add in the fact that freshman Omer Yurtseven made his college debut three games ago, and the Wolfpack have more excitement surrounding the program than they’ve had in years.

Smith and Yurtseven could eventually (when they gain more chemistry) form one of the best pick-and-roll duos in all of college basketball. They are showing early flashes of brilliance, but have yet to hit their stride.

9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

While Notre Dame is lacking athleticism beyond V.J. Beachem and size beyond Martinas Geben, Mike Brey’s team is one of the most aesthetically pleasing teams in all of college basketball.

The Irish utilize a plethora of high ball screens, ball movement and off-ball player movement. They are unselfish, and it all starts with the improvement of point guard Matt Farrell, who seems to be always making the proper play at the proper time.

And then there’s Beachem.

Sure, he played poorly in Notre Dame’s two biggest games of the season (Villanova and Purdue), however, he is still doing serious damage to the rim.

And that’s not the first time he did it this season.

Siguiendo con los pósters: V.J. Beachem (Notre Dame): pic.twitter.com/R3hVhkHh8h — Esperando Marzo (@esperandomarzo) November 22, 2016

If the Irish had another weapon on offense, they would likely be higher on this list. The good news is their shooting and cohesion on offense is solid enough to attract plenty of viewers as we flip the calendar to ACC play.

8. Baylor Bears

Long, athletic, tough, balanced.

The Bears block shots, finish with authority at the rim and in transition, play quality defense that doesn’t overshadow their strength in the front court and move the ball like they’ve been playing together for years.

Yes, that’s the 2016-17 Baylor Bears; a team that wasn’t ranked in the top 25 to begin the season, and has now shot themselves into the top five of the AP Poll.

Johnathan Motley had a breakout tournament in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas and is in the midst of a breakout season in general. Jo Lual Acuil Jr. is one of the best shot blockers in all of college basketball.

.@BaylorMBB's Jo Lual-Acuil Jr's huge block vs Southern.

He is 2nd in the nation with 4.3 blocks per game!#AussieHoops pic.twitter.com/xlAgGGFGO8 — The Pick and Roll (@PickandRollAU) December 17, 2016

And even the guards, Manu Lecomte, Al Freeman and Ish Wainwright are fun to watch. Lecomte can knock down threes consistently and make plays for his teammates, while Freeman can play in transition and in the halfcourt. Even Wainwright’s “dirty work” is fun to watch.

And what makes games more exciting than 2nd half comebacks? The Bears played three games in the Bahamas against quality opponents, VCU, Michigan State and Louisville. They won all three match-ups, but made their late push in the second half. They beat the Rams after trailing by eight at the half, crushed Michigan State in the paint in the final 20 minutes to pull away from Tom Izzo and company, and rallied down as many as 22 points in the championship against Louisville.

Count me in. I’ll watch any Baylor game.

7. Saint Mary’s Gaels

I get it: Us east coasters are unable to stay up until 1 AM, especially on week nights with work the next day.

But Saint Mary’s efficiency, precision and excellence is off-the-charts good.

The Gaels are shooting 50 percent from the field as a team, 77 percent from the free throw line and 39 percent from beyond the arc. They dish out 17 assists per game and only turn the ball over 11 times per game.

Beyond sophomore Evan Fitzner, the rest of their starting lineup boasts either juniors or seniors, making them one of the more experienced teams in the country.

Also, Jock Landale has become one of the most improved players in the entire nation. Landale is averaging 17.9 points and 9.5 rebounds per game, while blocking 1.1 shots per night. He is shooting 64 percent from the field and is even nailing 33 percent of his threes.

If you want to see a team create offense with their unselfishness, Saint Mary’s is the perfect team to watch. And you’ll want to tune in when the Gaels take on a potentially undefeated Gonzaga team on January 14.

6. North Carolina Tar Heels

Roy Williams’ North Carolina Tar Heels played in the best game of this college basketball season thus far when they lost to Kentucky by three in Las Vegas. The Tar Heels also played close games against Davidson and Tennessee, and had a quality offensive battle with the Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington.

But the main reason the Tar Heels are on this list is because of the play of Justin Jackson and Joel Berry II.

Jackson is the team’s leading scorer at 16.7 points per game and has developed into a more efficient shooter from long range. Berry is the team’s most important player due to his ability to impact numerous facets of the game. The junior point guard can score, pass and defend at a high level, giving the Tar Heels the experience and leadership at the lead guard position that is needed to make a long run in March.

The Tar Heels don’t have some of the elite athleticism that teams higher on this list sport. However, they are one of the best teams in the country and play in a rugged ACC that will always offer up competitive, high level basketball games.

5. Indiana Hoosiers

Due to their scheme, Tom Crean’s Indiana Hoosiers are normally one of the top teams in the country in terms of watchability. The Hoosiers rely heavily on their three point shooters, play at a face pace and use numerous players interchangeably as lead ball handlers.

The reason the Hoosiers are only 5th on this list is because of the other great offensive teams that we’ve seen in college basketball this year. Also, it’s because if the Hoosiers aren’t making their three pointers at a high rate, they can lose to a lot of average to below average teams.

However, when the Hoosiers are hitting on all cylinders (like they were against Kansas and North Carolina), they can beat any team in the country. As a matter of fact, they could win the National Championship if they shot with a high efficiency every night.

James Blackmon Jr.'s 2nd trey of the game comes on a confident quick-trigger pull-up on the break for @IndianaMBB pic.twitter.com/OD8n9JOSMb — DraftExpressContent (@DXContent) December 1, 2016

The Hoosiers are also aesthetically pleasing because of the play of James Blackmon Jr., OG Anunoby and Thomas Bryant.

Blackmon has unlimited range and maintains a green light at all times. Anunoby is an athletic freak who can make plays in transition, shoot the ball from downtown and guard 1-through-5 on the defensive end. Finally, Bryant is a potential future NBA lottery pick due to his ability to impact the game defensively, his prowess in the pick-and-roll and his versatility (he shoots better from three this season).

4. Creighton Bluejays

We all knew Creighton was going to be good this season because of their backcourt tandem. However, no one expected the Bluejays to be this good.

The Bluejays have the potential to be the second best team in the Big East behind Villanova due to their offensive punch.

They are currently 12-0 and are averaging the 8th most points in the country (89.8 points per game). They have four players averaging in double figures, are shooting 54 percent from the field as a team and are drilling 45 percent of their jump shots. Add in the fact that Creighton is dishing out 19 assists-to-12 turnovers per game, and the Bluejays are one of the top five offenses in all of college basketball.

Greg McDermott’s team can play in transition, but they also run some of the more beautiful half court sets you will see.

Firing up NC State-Creighton from last night, and I can't get enough of @cucoachmac's first set. pic.twitter.com/hVOL77np5t — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) November 21, 2016

Why are they able to run things so effectively? Well first of all, McDermott is a terrific coach. However, the Bluejays also have an underrated point guard (at least nationally) in Maurice Watson Jr.

Watson is averaging 12.8 points and an NCAA leading 9.0 assists per game. He is making things easier for former Kansas State Wildcat Marcus Foster (the team’s leading scorer), improved sophomore Khyri Thomas and redshirt freshman Justin Patton, and he attracts attention every time he crosses half court.

Foster can score from anywhere on the court, Thomas is shooting the ball lights out and Patton has the most NBA upside on the team as a versatile seven-footer who can run the floor.

3. Duke Blue Devils

Duke will likely be higher on this list by the end of the season, but for right now, the Blue Devils are still figuring out how to play together, Grayson Allen is tripping people and Harry Giles and Marques Bolden do not look like they’re 100 percent healthy.

Regardless, Luke Kennard has played like an All-American and a National Player of the Year candidate, Amile Jefferson is racking up double-doubles and Jayson Tatum is exciting to watch.

It’s also intriguing to see how Coach K continues to piece together this roster. How many minutes will Giles and Bolden play on a given night? When Allen comes back is he going to continue tripping people? How does Kennard adjust to Tatum receiving more iso situations? Is Tatum a potential top three pick in the 2017 NBA Draft?

The Blue Devils have also only lost one game (on a Frank Mason III game-winner) despite dealing with multiple bouts of adversity through the first two months of the season. There won’t be any questions about who the best team is in the country if the Blue Devils get fully healthy.

2. Kentucky Wildcats

College hoops has been sensational through the first two months of the season. Buzzer beaters, upsets and remarkable play.

And the Kentucky Wildcats are one of the main reasons for the entertainment.

John Calipari’s squad has played in three of the top games in non-conference play. They had a high scoring affair with UCLA at Rupp Arena, Malik Monk dropped 47 in a win over North Carolina in Vegas and Monk missed a three pointer at the buzzer in a loss to Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center.

The Wildcats have all the athleticism in the world, have multiple lottery picks in De’Aaron Fox and Monk and have a powerful force in the paint in Edrice ‘Bam’ Adebayo.

Kentucky is unstoppable in transition and they are the quickest team in the country in terms of grabbing the ball out of the hoop and racing up the court.

And who doesn’t want to watch Fox, Monk and Adebayo in action.

Fox has John Wall-like quickness in the open floor and finishes at the rim in absurd fashion. He makes incredible passes and has superb leaping abilities. He put up the lone triple-double in Kentucky basketball history in a crushing of Arizona State in the Bahamas.

Monk is a born scorer; a “bucket getter” as they call them. His 47-point performance will be a legendary day in Kentucky history, and will be a game that college basketball fans remember for a long, long time. But Monk doesn’t just score, he can jump out of the gym.

Meanwhile, Adebayo hasn’t reached his true potential yet, but he is already posterizing opposing players, including Louisville’s Anas Mahmoud.

BAM!!!Adebayo Showing footwork, Strength and Shaq like presence on the block. Way to own the Post Big Fell… https://t.co/ErLyv7QitM — Coach DFree (@CoachDfreeman54) December 22, 2016

If you haven’t watched Kentucky yet, get to a television as soon as possible, or a local arena near you. They’re appointment television.

1. UCLA Bruins

Who could possibly be more entertaining to watch than the Kentucky Wildcats?

Lonzo Ball and the UCLA Bruins.

The Bruins went from a team that finished 15-17 and had fans calling for head coach Steve Alford to be fired, to a squad that is 2nd in the country and the most exhilarating team to watch in the nation.

First, let’s start with Ball, who has been incredible. He is averaging a terrific 13.7 points, 8.3 assists, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks per game. He is shooting 53 percent from the field and even though his mechanics on his jump shot are unique, he still hits 43 percent of his looks.

Ball not only gets his own on offense (he has some long range), but he makes everyone on his team better. His vision is second to none, as he sees the play before it happens. He also throws some of the more ridiculous outlet passes that I’ve ever seen.

On top of his offensive skill, Ball has really good instincts on the defensive end of the floor.

Oh the instincts from Lonzo Ball. He read this pass the whole way = steal and dunk pic.twitter.com/pFdMbXeJB3 — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) December 3, 2016

But this Bruins team does not just consist of Ball. While he is the center piece of the roster, Bryce Alford, Isaac Hamilton, Thomas Welsh, Ike Anigbogu, Aaron Holiday and T.J. Leaf have all taken their games to the next level.

Holiday and Leaf, in particular, have been off the charts.

Holiday is making himself some money in his sophomore season, as he has shown an all-around game that many did not expect to see in year two. The brother of NBA point guard Jrue is making shots from three, attacking the basket, handling the ball, distributing and is the team’s best on-ball defender.

Then there’s Leaf, who’s played his way into being a potential NBA lottery pick. He is athletic, versatile and active on both ends of the floor.

UCLA is better than Kentucky in transition. They are better as a whole offensively. And they even have a better passer from the lead guard position in Ball. In other words, don’t miss a game UCLA plays. Please, it’s for your own good.

This article originally appeared on