NCAA Basketball: Previewing top 10 Battle of the Bluegrass showdown

NCAA basketball rivals, Louisville and Kentucky, face-off in the marquee match-up of the week.

There is no doubt about which game will attract the most viewers tonight in college basketball. Louisville welcomes in the Kentucky Wildcats in one of the top rivalries in college basketball. Not only will it be for state bragging rights and a huge check on either team’s NCAA Tournament resume, but this is a top 10 battle that could have an impact on the recruiting world.

All eyes will be on this historic battle Wednesday night, as tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET.

To get your blood boiling for this must-see game, these are the factors that one may want to watch for to help determine the outcome.

Kentucky’s Speed vs Louisville’s Defense

If you missed Kentucky’s games against UCLA and North Carolina, you missed how well the Wildcats can push the ball and score. It was evident against the Tar Heels this past weekend, as the Wildcats secured a 103-100 victory in the CBS Sports Classic.

Kentucky is averaging 95.2 points per game this season and has scored over 90 points in four of their last five games. With their young guard play and versatile big men, coach John Calipari certainly would like to get out in transition, where they can and will score easy buckets.

Will the Wildcats have that chance against one of the toughest defenses in the country in Louisville?

The Cards look to create turnovers and will certainly look to apply an up-in-your-face defensive scheme for much of the night. Furthermore, the Cardinals get it done in so many ways on the defensive end; against Eastern Kentucky (their last opponent), the Cardinals recorded 14 blocks, 17 turnovers, and seven steals.

Their defense will to be lethal throughout the game because against Kentucky, the Cardinals have struggled offensively. In the nine match-ups against Calipari and Kentucky, the Cardinals are averaging only 65 points per game, a number that this year’s Wildcats would love to see again.

Will Louisville’s defense be able to slow down the likes of De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, Isaiah Briscoe, and company in the open floor? Will their defense help translate into offensive opportunities?

Louisville’s Shooting



We eluded to it previously, but this certainly could be one of the deciding factors in this one. Louisville has been averaging 78 points per game this season, but no one has blown you away statistically for the Cardinals.

Their top three scorers, Donovan Mitchell, Quentin Snider, and Deng Adel, all of which average over 28 minutes per game, have simply struggled shooting the ball. Mitchell (37.5 percent, 29 percent from three), Snider (32.2 percent, 33 percent from three) and Adel (35.5 percent, 28.9 percent from three) will not only need to bring it on the defensive end, but step up offensively in this matchup. They need to knock down outside shots, attack the rim, and put the Kentucky defense in tough positions.

If their shooting woes continue, the Wildcats might not need to be on top of their game defensively at all times; they simply will just need to run their offense.

Battle of front-courts



The attention heading into this game will be focused on the guard play for both teams. However, you don’t want to forget the big men down low. Second chance points, rebounding margin, and defensive presence certainly should play a role in this one as well.

Let’s take a look at the front court for the Cardinals first.

Louisville is averaging seven blocks per game and 45 rebounds per game. With Anas Mahmoud (7’0″), Mangok Mathiang (6’10″), Ray Spalding (6’10″), and Jaylen Johnson (6’9″), the Cardinals have the length that can disrupt and defend opponents, as well as control the glass.

Johnson has been the go-to guy down low this season, as he is averaging 9.5 points and leads the team with 8.1 rebounds per game. Mahmoud returned against Eastern Kentucky after missing three games, and recorded six points, four rebounds, and five blocks.

Kentucky on the other hand might not have as impressive of a front line, but they still have talent that needs to be reckoned with.

The true main threat for the Wildcats is freshman Edrice “Bam” Adebayo, who could be going up against his toughest test this season. Adebayo is a man-child on the boards and a physical presence that is hard to match.

Against the Tar Heels, Adebayo recorded 13 points and seven rebounds in 19 minutes before fouling out.

Kentucky will need him on the floor against the bodies the Cardinals will throw at him, so watch out for possible foul trouble; Adebayo has recorded four or more fouls in four games this season. Wenyen Gabriel is another freshman that receives significant playing time, but he isn’t much of an offensive threat at this stage in his career.

