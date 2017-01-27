NCAA Basketball: Previewing the Big 12/SEC Challenge

The NCAA basketball’s Big 12/SEC Challenge enters its fourth year and the teams involved this year are dangerous.

The Big 12 has come away victorious in each of the three years that the Big 12/SEC Challenge has existed. Overall, the results are 20-to-6 in favor of the Big 12. This season could very well end the same way, as the Big 12 has better teams from top to bottom, while the SEC has just two or three teams that are really good and many that are either underachieving or transitioning under newer regimes. Either way, fans will get a treat with these 10 games taking place on Saturday.

Because of the difference in conference size, several SEC teams will be excluded again this season. Alabama, Missouri, Mississippi State and South Carolina will be staying home while the remaining teams square off against their Big 12 counterparts. This will be the third year the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs will not participate. Those two have missed more Challenges than any other SEC program.

It really is a shame South Carolina or the upstart Tide won’t get to participate as they would be much more compelling programs than some of the ones on the schedule

Of course, the premier matchup is Kansas/Kentucky. That is the only pairing that has two teams in the top 25. There are a few sneaky-good games, however. Kansas State at Tennessee, Iowa State at Vanderbilt and Oklahoma State hosting Arkansas all have the potential to be close, exciting games. Even the less-heralded games are worth watching as the SEC tries to gain some prestige mid-season against the toughest conference in the nation.

Arkansas @ Oklahoma State

Location: Stillwater, OK

Arkansas Razorbacks — 16-4 (5-3 SEC)

Oklahoma State Cowboys — 12-8 (2-6 Big 12)

Match-up to watch: Phil Forte vs. Dusty Hannahs

Former Big 12 foes will face each other in a showdown on Saturday. This is a battle of snipers that could result in a ton of long-range threes for both squads. Hannahs is the leading Razorback scorer at 14.1 points per game despite not starting the majority of the season. He has struggled with his shot compared to last year but is still hitting 35 percent from deep.

He’ll get the Cowboys’ Forte, who is third in scoring at 13.9 points per game, but hitting 40 percent from deep. Neither are uniquely good defenders, but fans of the three-ball should love watching these two on the same court again. These teams are remarkably balanced beyond these two bombers.

Prediction: Arkansas 90 Oklahoma State 86

LSU @ Texas Tech

Location: Lubbock, TX

LSU Tigers — 9-10 (1-7 SEC)

Texas Tech Red Raiders — 14-6 (3-5 Big 12)

Match-up to watch: Keenan Evans vs. Antonio Blakeney

These two guards are likely going to battle all game long. Both are their teams’ leading scorers; Blakeney averages 16.7 points per game and shoots 36 percent from deep while Evans is at 14.4 points per game and an astounding 48 percent from long range.

Evans has the clear edge on defense as well as shooting; he steals just over one per game compared to Blakeney’s less than one. Evans is the far better player with the better overall supporting cast in this game.

Prediction: Texas Tech 81 LSU 69

Auburn @ TCU

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Auburn Tigers — 13-7 (3-5 SEC)

TCU Horned Frogs — 14-6 (3-5 Big 12)

Match-up to watch: Vladimir Brodziansky vs. Austin Wiley

It’s age taking on potential in this game as the two bigs battle in the post. Brodziansky has found a new gear under coach Jamie Dixon, averaging 13.8 points on 60 percent shooting, 6.0 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game.

Auburn’s five-star freshman Wiley will try to counter with 8.7 points on 57 percent, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game in his first year under Bruce Pearl. Wiley only averages 17 minutes per game, so he will have to get either plenty of rotating support from the bench or play in the 25-29 minute range to counter the veteran Horned Frog. However, both teams are better than expected using mostly young guys, so anything could happen in Fort Worth.

Prediction: TCU 72 Auburn 63

Texas @ Georgia

Location: Athens, GA

Texas Longhorns — 8-12 (2-6 Big 12)

Georgia Bulldogs — 12-8 (4-4 SEC)

Match-up to watch: Yante Maten vs. Jarrett Allen

Another big man battle could define this contest. Maten has been absolutely fantastic for what has otherwise been a subpar season for the Bulldogs. The junior forward is putting up 19.6 points per game on 54 percent shooting with 7.9 boards and 1.4 blocks. He is even shooting 47 percent from deep!

Star Longhorn freshman Jarrett Allen will try and track the upperclassman and match with his own production. Allen is averaging 12.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks himself. Texas is still finding its footing, so expect a Bulldogs W.

Prediction: Georgia 72 Texas 70

Kansas State @ Tennessee

Location: Knoxville, TN

Kansas State Wildcats — 15-5 (4-4 Big 12)

Tennessee Volunteers — 11-9 (4-4 SEC)

Match-up to watch: Robert Hubbs III vs. Wesley Iwundu

I like the bigger Iwundu to try and shut the Vols’ big star down. Hubbs leads Tennessee with 15.2 points on 52 percent shooting and 5.0 rebounds per game but is an atrocious outside shooter at 15 percent. Iwundu is tied for second among Wildcats at 12.3 points on 47 percent while also contributing 5.6 rebounds per game. He is a solid defender as well with just over one steal per game, so Hubbs will maybe have to work that much harder to lead his team to victory.

KSU is far better than expected, but Tennessee is growing up fast under former Texas coach Rick Barnes and comes off a massive home upset against Kentucky.

Prediction: Kansas State 72 Tennessee 68

Iowa State @ Vanderbilt

Location: Nashville, TN

Iowa State Cyclones — 13-6 (5-3 Big 12)

Vanderbilt Commodores — 9-11 (3-5 SEC)

Match-up to watch: Luke Kornet vs. Deonte Burton

Just about everyone knows ISU is undersized inside and Luke Kornet is an NBA-ready 7’1″, 250-pound big man. It will be partially up to the versatile Burton to keep Kornet on his toes. The Cyclone averages 13.7 points on 43 percent shooting, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks despite standing just 6’4″. He will have to hold Kornet’s 13.2 points on 41 percent from the field, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in check even with the size disparity.

Both of these players shoot over 35 percent from deep, but Burton is slightly more efficient and just took on Kansas State’s fairly imposing interior duo. How he goes, so goes the Cyclones.

Prediction: Iowa State 74 Vanderbilt 64

Florida @ Oklahoma

Location: Norman, OK

Florida Gators — 15-5 (6-2 SEC)

Oklahoma Sooners — 8-11 (2-6 Big 12)

Match-up to watch: Jordan Woodard vs. Kasey Hill

Point guards take center stage for this contest. Woodard has been just about the only truly consistent Sooner as he averages 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals per game. He also shoots 39 percent from deep. He is the difference between OU being awful and respectable most nights.

Hill should draw the on-ball assignment and will counter with a solid 9.2 points, 2.7 boards, 4.8 assists and 2.0 steals per game. The big difference with Hill is an awful 18 percent shooting rate from deep. Florida is a much better team, but Oklahoma has hung tough in every Big 12 game.

Prediction: Florida 68 Oklahoma 60

Baylor @ Ole Miss

Location: Oxford, MS

Baylor Bears — 19-1 (7-1 Big 12)

Ole Miss Rebels — 12-8 (3-5 SEC)

Match-up to watch: Sebastian Saiz vs. Johnathan Motley

These are two of the better power forwards in their respective conferences, which should make for a fun battle on Saturday. Saiz is one of the few bright spots for the Rebels as he is averaging 15.6 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. He will have to try and shut down the leading Bear. Motley has been nearly as dominant in a better conference with 16.2 points on 51 percent shooting, 9.6 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game. Mississippi is underperforming with their talent, but Baylor shows very few weaknesses, even on the road.

Prediction: Baylor 77 Ole Miss 65

Texas A&M @ West Virginia

Location: Morgantown, WV

Texas A&M Aggies — 11-8 (3-5 SEC)

West Virginia Mountaineers — 16-4 (5-3 Big 12)

Match-up to watch: Esa Ahmad vs. Tyler Davis

It’s the versatile Ahmad taking on the throwback big Davis in Morgantown. Ahmad leads the Mountaineers with 12.1 points per game on 52 percent shooting. He also contributes 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. He isn’t the toughest inside player, so it will be interesting watching him try to hold the 6’10” Davis in check. The top Aggie scorer has a stat line of 13.7 points on 61 percent shooting, along with 6.8 rebounds. On the other side, Davis and Texas A&M will have to contend with West Virginia’s insane tempo.

Prediction: West Virginia 85 Texas A&M 78

Kansas @ Kentucky

Location: Lexington, KY

Kansas Jayhawks — 18-2 (7-1 Big 12)

Kentucky Wildcats — 17-3 (7-1 SEC)

Match-up to watch: Malik Monk vs. Devonte’ Graham

Frank Mason III is Kansas’ star, but Graham should draw a large chuck of the defensive assignment on Kentucky’s freshman shooting guard. The junior Jayhawk guard is third on the team in scoring at 13.7 points per contest on 47 percent from the field. He also contributes 3.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.6 steals per outing.

Graham will have to contend with rock star Monk, who averages 21.9 points on 50 percent shooting while adding 2.4 boards, 2.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Graham hasn’t faced a guard with Monk’s skill level much of the year, but Monk hasn’t faced a team with quite as much talent and balance on the perimeter. Expect tons of fireworks between these two title contenders, but Carlton Bragg Jr. is out. That could be a huge blow.

Prediction: Kentucky 84 Kansas 70

That’s all for our Big 12/SEC Challenge. Enjoy the showdowns on Saturday!

