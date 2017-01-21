NCAA Basketball: Oakland tied atop the Horizon League

Friday night was rather uneventful, but Saturday brings an entirely new day of NCAA basketball.

In the Busting Brackets Daily Wrap-Up, we go through the major games of the day with a few short summaries and articles to keep you up to date on the recent news in the college basketball world. This covers the biggest games of yesterday and today, as well as looking at major news stories from across the nation.

We also go through each game of key importance in our “Games to Watch” section, which includes a Game of the Day and a Bubble Battle.

Here we go:

Oakland Golden Grizzlies 79 Northern Kentucky Norse 70

Oakland, as one of the frontrunners in the Horizon League, went out and got a big victory to secure their place near the top with Valparaiso and Green Bay. Sherron Dorsey-Walker dropped 21 and was joined atop the scoring leaders by teammates Jalen Hayes (19 points) and Martez Walker (17 points). Carson Williams had 19 for Northern Kentucky, but it wasn’t enough as the Norse fell to 12-8 on the season.

Games to Watch on Saturday, January 21st:

**Game of the Week** ^^Bubble Battle^^

No. 12 Louisville Cardinals @ No. 10 Florida State Seminoles, 2:00 p.m. ET: In the best ACC battle of the day, Florida State looks to add another impressive win to their resume, which is already outstanding. Both of these teams are going to be heading to the Big Dance, but this is still a great game to watch on Saturday.

^^Wake Forest Demon Deacons @ NC State Wolfpack, 2:00 p.m. ET^^: From my latest Bracketology, I listed Wake Forest and NC State as two of the first eight teams out of the tournament. With hopes of making the Big Dance, this is the kind of game that both teams almost need to win.

Illinois Fighting Illini @ Michigan Wolverines, 2:15 p.m. ET: Another two teams fending for a tournament bid, both Michigan, and Illinois have lost three of their last four. Both schools are 2-4 in conference so far, and this win would be absolutely giant for both teams.

Marquette Golden Gophers @ No. 7 Creighton Bluejays, 2:30 p.m. ET: Marquette, searching for a high-quality win to bolster their resume, could really use this victory against the Mo Watson-less Bluejays. Creighton is still a very good team, even without Watson though.

Michigan State Spartans @ Indiana Hoosiers, 4:00 p.m. ET: Even after back-to-back wins for Indiana, the Hoosiers are still in need of some good wins to hold onto a tournament spot. Playing in Assembly Hall against an opponent like Michigan State gives them the opportunity to make a splash in the Big Ten.

**No. 14 Arizona Wildcats @ No. 3 UCLA Bruins, 4:00 p.m. ET**: In our Game of the Day, the Arizona Wildcats have a chance to add a signature win to their already impressive resume. The Wildcats are one of the most underrated teams in the country, even if they are ranked in the top-15. UCLA, on the other hand, looks to hold serve as the current leader (tied with Oregon) of the Pac-12.

No. 17 Wisconsin Badgers @ Minnesota Golden Gophers, 4:30 p.m. ET: Although Wisconsin is one of the favorites to win the Big Ten, they are still without a major win. Playing in The Barn is a difficult challenge, and the Badgers need to be ready.

No. 14 South Carolina Gamecocks @ No. 5 Kentucky Wildcats, 6:00 p.m. ET: If any team can compete with Kentucky in the SEC, it’s South Carolina. Both teams are currently undefeated in the conference, and that is going to break for one of these teams. The winner will take over sole possession of the lead in the SEC and could easily hang on to it for a long time.

No. 7 West Virginia Mountaineers @ Kansas State Wildcats, 6:00 p.m. ET: Currently listed as one of the last teams to get into the tournament, Kansas State could be looking for a monumental home win over West Virginia. The Mountaineers are coming off of a loss to Oklahoma and although it seems unlikely that they lose two in a row, it’s certainly possible.

No. 6 Baylor Bears @ TCU Horned Frogs, 8:00 p.m. ET: Not unlike Kansas State, TCU is looking for a big home win. After suffering their first loss of the season to West Virginia, Baylor came out and has won their past two battles. Can the Horned Frogs stop them at home?

Miami Hurricanes @ No. 18 Duke Blue Devils, 8:15 p.m. ET: Miami, now sitting on the bubble, is looking to get back on track against the Blue Devils in Cameron Indoor. The Hurricanes have lost three of their last four and have a really tough schedule approaching in the ACC.

