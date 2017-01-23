NCAA Basketball: Northwestern grabs Big Ten win on road

On Championship Sunday in the NFL, Northwestern’s win over Ohio State took center stage in NCAA basketball play.

In the Busting Brackets Daily Wrap-Up, we go through the major games of the day with a few short summaries and articles to keep you up to date on the recent news in the college basketball world. This covers the biggest games of yesterday and today, as well as looking at major news stories from across the nation.

We also go through each game of key importance in our “Games to Watch” section, which includes a Game of the Day and a Bubble Battle.

Here we go:

Northwestern Wildcats 74 Ohio State Buckeyes 72

Scottie Lindsey was the lead man for Northwestern with 21 points as they went into Columbus and came out with a tough resume-building win. Winning on the road in the Big Ten is no easy task, and no matter how close it was, the Wildcats got it done. Trevor Thompson had a double-double of 11 points and 15 rebounds, but it was not enough to overcome Northwestern.

Seton Hall Pirates 86 St. John’s Red Storm 73

For a more in-depth look at Seton Hall’s most important player, Carmine Carcieri has you covered here.

Virginia Tech Hokies 82 Clemson Tigers 81

For a more in-depth look at this game, Bryce Bennett has you covered here.

Games to Watch on Monday, January 23rd:

NC State Wolfpack @ No. 18 Duke Blue Devils, 7:00 p.m. ET: NC State, sitting right on the bubble, is looking for a big road win over Duke, who remains without their head coach. The Blue Devils need to keep winning home games if they want to get a high seed come March.

TCU Horned Frogs @ Oklahoma State Cowboys, 7:00 p.m. ET: Although TCU has the better tournament chances, Oklahoma State is the favorite at home in this one. Can the Horned Frogs grab their second road win in the Big 12?

Best of Yesterday from Busting Brackets:

NCAA Basketball: Best Bets for Championship Sunday: This week, Bryce Bennett selects two games of the weekend as well as the Packers and Falcons NFC Championship game.

That ends today’s Daily Wrap-Up. Tune in tomorrow for another edition and have a great day!

This article originally appeared on