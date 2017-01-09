NCAA Basketball: New Year, brand new top 25

Ranked NCAA basketball teams have been dropping like flies, so who makes up Busting Brackets’ latest top 25?

The top 25 marches on. Much of the landscape has been shifting as powers drop surprising contests, while other surge into the top spots. Conference play will test teams like they’ve never been tested before.

Since our last overview, the biggest shakeups have come in the Big East and Pac-12, as both Villanova and UCLA suffered huge losses on the road. They’re still among the favorites, but they have obstacles to reach their ultimate goals this year. Otherwise many of the usual suspects continue to power through their conference schedules with occasional hiccups.

The top 25 will continue to change as we get deeper into the season. Favorites may fall, but there is no shortage of talented squads to monitor for potential deep NCAA Tournament runs.

Just Missed

South Carolina Gamecocks – South Carolina went 3-3 during star Sindarius Thornwell’s suspension, but they did beat both Georgia and Texas A&M upon his return. The Gamecocks get a road game at Tennessee early this week.

Dayton Flyers – The Flyers are in a tie for the A-10 lead at 3-0 so far. They won big at St. Bonaventure and held off Rhode Island at home. UD will visit Massachusetts on Wednesday night to try and win their sixth straight.

USC Trojans – The Trojans lost a game they should have won against Cal to fall to 2-2 in Pac-12 play. They have a tough road week, at Utah and Colorado, to try and regain momentum.

Minnesota Golden Gophers – The Gophers are definitely one of the nice stories in college hoops this season. Minnesota has beaten both Purdue and Northwestern on the road as part of their 3-1 start to Big Ten play.

SMU Mustangs – Tim Jankovich looks mighty comfortable in Dallas right now. Larry Brown’s successor has the Mustangs on top of the AAC with 4-0 record. They have a huge date at Cincinnati on Thursday.

25. Iowa State Cyclones

Previous Ranking: N/A

Record: 10-4 (2-1 Big 12)

Iowa State sneaks back into our top 25 after beating both Texas and Texas Tech, and narrowly losing to Baylor in Waco. The Cyclones have two road games at Oklahoma State and TCU to try and move up the Big 12 standings.

Deonte Burton exploded back on the scene against the Longhorns with 27 points and five boards. All-American candidate Monte Morris added a double-double with 22 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

The Cyclones are starting to go with a four-guard lineup more consistently, which will provide an interesting contrast to many bigger Big 12 teams. ISU is still in a nice place to finish in the top four of the conference.

24. Virginia Tech Hokies

Previous Ranking: 21

Record: 12-3 (1-2 ACC)

The Hokies knocked out Duke, but lost badly at NC State and Florida State. Virginia Tech will take on Syracuse next in Blacksburg.

Forward Zach LeDay has continued to pace the team, but Chris Clarke is helping as well. The 6’6″ sophomore scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the Florida State loss. Clarke is third on the team in scoring and is the best shooter at 61 percent. Tech is a strong NCAA Tournament team right now, but they need to recover from a couple spankings.

23. Florida Gators

Previous Ranking: N/A

Record: 12-3 (3-0 SEC)

Florida has reeled off five straight wins since going down at Florida State. The Gators recently beat upstart Tennessee to remain unbeaten in SEC play. They will take on Alabama in Tuscaloosa in their next battle.

KeVaughn Allen currently averages 14.7 points to lead the Gators, but he is getting plenty of help from other players. Devin Robinson is the second-leading scorer and rebounder on the team.

College of Charleston transfer Canyon Barry has also gotten hot with 15 and 20 points, respectively, in his last two games. Florida is definitely among the contenders for the conference’s second-best team.

22. Virginia Cavaliers

Previous Ranking: 14

Record: 12-3 (2-2 ACC)

I don’t think anyone called the Cavaliers losing two straight games against Florida State and Pitt, but the team recovered with a victory over Wake Forest. Virginia will try and regain some further momentum at Clemson.

Even with their suffocating defense, the team might finally be missing Austin Nichols’ scoring punch. London Perrantes and Kyle Guy are scoring 10.4 and 9.1 points per game, respectively, to lead the team. Otherwise nobody averages more than nine points. The team’s defense will keep them in the national conversation, but more scoring might be needed from someone to make a deep run.

21. Cincinnati Bearcats

Previous Ranking: 24

Record: 13-2 (3-0 American)

Cincinnati has been really impressive this year. They have some great wins, including tough victories at Temple and Houston in AAC play. The surging SMU Mustangs visit this week in what should be a fantastic game.

Jacob Evans continues his solid campaign as the leading Bearcat. He is averaging 15.1 points per contest. Kyle Washington was great with 19 points in the Houston victory, while Troy Caupain scored 13 and contributed five assists. Cincy is a dangerous team this year and should be watched through the winter.

20. Purdue Boilermakers

Previous Ranking: 16

Record: 14-3 (3-1 Big Ten)

Purdue suffered a tough home loss to Minnesota, but bounced back with wins over Ohio State and Wisconsin. They take on Iowa in Iowa City next.

Caleb Swanigan is easily one of the front-runners for Big Ten POY and a possible lottery pick with a stat line of 18.3 points and 12.9 rebounds per game. The big man has been dominant in almost every game, but has plenty of help. 7’2″ Isaac Haas puts up 13.4 points and 5.5 rebounds, Vince Edwards adds 12.4 points and Carsen Edwards chips in with just under 11 points. I don’t see too much that should really stop the Boilermakers in Big Ten play right now.

19. Saint Mary’s Gaels

Previous Ranking: 17

Record: 14-1 (4-0 WCC)

The Gaels have been rolling since a stunner against Texas-Arlington, but they drop a bit because other teams have had better wins. SMU’s best recent win was over BYU. The program will take on WCC darkhorse Portland on the road next.

In the team’s recent win over San Francisco, Jock Landale scored 21 points and grabbed 11 boards to lead the squad. Joe Rahon added 13 and Dane Pineau chipped in with 14 off the bench. Most surprising was Emmett Naar’s six points on 0-of-7 shooting. Saint Mary’s has plenty of talent to push Gonzaga, but they have looked a little off compared to what we expected to this point.

18. Arizona Wildcats

Previous Ranking: 22

Record: 15-2 (4-0 Pac-12)

Arizona has been grinding away at recent opponents. They Wildcats give up an average of just 61 points a night and have the 11th best adjusted defense. Arizona State is next up for the surging team, as they look to extend their winning streak to 10 straight.

Freshman Lauri Markkanen remains the talk of the town in Tuscon. The seven-foot freshman from Finland poured in 22 points in a recent victory over Colorado. He is definitely one of the best freshman in the country this year.

Dusan Ristic has also been a terrific interior force with 16.7 points and six boards over his last four games. Arizona has tons of potential to win the Pac-12 and make a run in March.

17. Xavier Musketeers

Previous Ranking: 19

Record: 13-2 (3-0 Big East)

I’m not sure what to think about Xavier right now. Sure, they have won six straight, but their best win in that stretch was a five point victory at 8-8 Georgetown. The Musketeers have a tremendous shot at Villanova to open their next week of play.

Trevon Blueitt is still the straw that stirs Xavier’s coffee. The junior forward averages 17.7 points on 42 percent shooting, and scored 15 in a dominant win over St. Johns.

Sophomore Edmond Sumner could be on the verge of greatness as well after scoring 28 and 20 in his last two outings. Xavier will be an NCAA team, but needs a couple more solid outings to really solidify their current spot in the Big East.

16. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Previous Ranking: 25

Record: 14-2 (3-0 ACC)

Notre Dame is on a five-game win streak after defeating Clemson in South Bend. They beat Louisville before that to secure a truly signature win over an ACC power. A visit to the Miami is next up for the Fighting Irish.

Bonzie Colson leads the team in scoring, but Steve Vasturia was massive in the win over the Cardinals. The senior guard scored 24 points and grabbed six rebounds in the upset. He has been excellent as a second scoring option and is one of the most dangerous long distance shooters. Notre Dame might be the biggest surprise in the hyper-competitive ACC race.

15. Louisville Cardinals

Previous Ranking: 12

Record: 13-3 (2-2 ACC)

The Cardinals stumbled out of the gate in conference play, but beat Georgia Tech on the road to get back on track. Rick Pitino and Louisville will host Pittsburgh next to try to maintain momentum.

Defense is still the main strength for Louisville, but Deng Adel has joined Donovan Mitchell and Quentin Snider as a double-figure scorer. The wing has averaged 11.8 points over his last five contests. He gives the team a third option, along with some height on the wing. Louisville is a fascinating contrast to many of the high-scoring opponents they’ll face throughout the ACC schedule.

14. West Virginia Mountaineers

Previous Ranking: 13

Record: 13-2 (2-1 Big 12)

WVU dropped a bit due to their OT loss at Texas Tech, but not too much after beating TCU in Morgantown. The Mountaineers have a must-watch game with undefeated Baylor coming up early this week.

Right now, Esa Ahmad continues to lead the team in scoring with 12.9 points, while previous leader Nathan Adrian has dropped to 9.9 points per game. Daxter Miles (11.1 points) and Jevon Carter (10.5 points) have filled the gap for the balanced “Press Virginia” attack. I can’t wait to see how WVU’s frenetic style does against Baylor’s 341st adjusted tempo.

13. Wisconsin Badgers

Previous Ranking: 10

Record: 13-3 (2-1 Big Ten)

Despite a loss to Purdue, no Big Ten team is quite as hot as Wisconsin. The Badgers had won nine straight before running into the Boilermakers in West Lafayette. A home date against Ohio State should get the team back on track.

In the team’s most recent win, forward Ethan Happ went off for 19 points and six rebounds. The young forward is just one of the more exciting prospects to watch throughout conference play.

Zak Showalter scored 14 and star Bronson Koenig has 17 over the Hoosiers. Wisconsin is very capable of making a run at the conference title this year.

12. Creighton Bluejays

Previous Ranking: 8

Record: 15-1 (3-1 Big East)

Creighton fell at home to Villanova, but came back to pound both St. Johns and Providence on the road. The Bluejays are now in a tie for second in the Big East going into a date with Butler in Omaha.

Freshman Justin Patton continues his impressive freshman campaign. The Omaha native scored 20 points, along with six rebounds and three blocks, in the victory over the Friars. He is now averaging 14.3 points and 6.5 rebounds a game.

Marcus Foster still looks comfortable as the Bluejays’ best scoring threat. He has scored an average of 19.6 points over his last five games. Creighton is a fun to team to watch and should make a great run in March.

11. North Carolina Tar Heels

Previous Ranking: 5

Record: 14-3 (2-1 ACC)

North Carolina recently suffered a bizarre loss against ACC basement-dweller Georgia Tech, but survived Clemson and hammered NC State to regain their footing. The Tar Heels travel to Wake Forest before a huge matchup with Florida State this weekend.

Joel Berry II scored a career-high 31 points on 12-of-19 shooting in the Tar Heels’ close win over Clemson. The point guard also had five rebounds, three assists and two steals in the nail-biter.

Justin Jackson remains as deadly as ever, as he scored 18 points over the Tigers and 21 in the team’s 51-point smack down over NC State. UNC is still a strong contender for the ACC title.

10. UCLA Bruins

Previous Ranking: 9

Record: 15-1 (2-1 Pac-12)

UCLA has won three straight since dropping an epic game at Oregon. The Bruins have run through Oregon State, Cal and Stanford and get struggling Colorado next.

T.J. Leaf still leads the team in scoring at 17.4 points per game. His fellow freshman Lonzo Ball is averaging 14.7 points and 8.0 assists.

The loss to Oregon definitely showed UCLA can be beaten with experience and aggressive rebounding, but this is still one of the easy favorites to take the Pac-12 crown. The team simply has too many dynamic weapons to count them out this year.

9. Florida State Seminoles

Previous Ranking: 20

Record: 15-1 (3-0 ACC)

Few would have likely pegged the young Seminoles to lead the ACC at this point, but here we are. FSU managed a huge win at Virginia and then dominated Virginia Tech to surge up the rankings. Duke looms as another possible signature victory to start the week.

Sophomore Dwanye Bacon was incredible in the team’s recent upset. He scored 29 points and hit six threes en route to the two-point win. His campaign might have him in the conversation to be a first-round pick. Fellow sophomore Terance Mann had 22 points against the Hokies and freshman Jonathan Isaac still chugs along with 12.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per game overall. Florida State will remain near the top of the conference if their youth stays hot.

8. Butler Bulldogs

Previous Ranking: 18

Record: 14-2 (3-1 Big East)

Butler stumbled out of the game at St. Johns, but upset top-ranked Villanova and held off Georgetown to reach this point in our top 25. Next, the Bulldogs will host fellow Big East contender Creighton in a huge matchup for both teams.

Defense and balance helped this team knock off the Wildcats last week. Andrew Chrabascz scored 13 and Kelan Martin had 12 as the Bulldogs held Nova to 37 percent shooting. Kamar Baldwin had a great game against Georgetown with 16 points in 41 minutes of play.

Bulter is hot lately, but wins games with efficiency and teamwork over raw firepower. Keep an eye on them over the next few weeks.

7. Duke Blue Devils

Previous Ranking: 2

Record: 14-2 (2-1 ACC)

Duke has won two straight since dropping one at Virginia Tech, but now Coach K will miss much of the rest of the season with back trouble. A huge road game at Florida State is a great barometer for how the rest of this season might go for the Blue Devils.

Luke Kennard has been on fire for much of the year. He scored 34 points in the VT loss and is still the top scorer on the team at 20.3 points per game. Freshman Jayson Tatum is second on the team in scoring with 17.0 points per game, while having played in just eight of 16 games. The rest of the team is dangerous as well as they have three other double-figure scorers. The coaching absence will be a fascinating storyline as the season continues to develop.

6. Oregon Ducks

Previous Ranking: 15

Record: 15-2 (4-0 Pac-12)

Oregon has recaptured that magic that had me thinking championship when the year begun. The Ducks took down UCLA and blew out their other three opponents to stand in a tie for first in the Pac-12. Oregon State is up next for Dana Altman and company.

Five Ducks score over 10 points per game. Chris Boucher and Dillon Brooks lead the team at 14.1 and 13.8 points, respectively.

The biggest boost has come from Dylan Ennis, who is contributing 11.6 points this year after missing all but one game last season due to foot trouble. The team has looked really good on their 13-game win streak and should a favorite to win the Pac-12 championship.

5. Kentucky Wildcats

Previous Ranking: 4

Record: 13-2 (3-0 SEC)

UK has won three in row since falling at Louisville. The Wildcats have rolled Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Arkansas and get a date at Vanderbilt in what should be another easy victory.

The Kentucky freshman continue to dominate. Malik Monk is a possible POY candidate (21.9 points a night), but classmate De’Aaron Fox chips with 16.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.7 assists could.

Perhaps just as important down the road is senior Derek Willis. He has played in every game and has a stat line of 7.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. His leadership will be vital as Coach Calipari’s team marches through SEC play into March.

4. Kansas Jayhawks

Previous Ranking: 3

Record: 14-1 (3-0 Big 12)

Kansas escaped a near-loss thanks to a non-call against Kansas State. They then prevailed over the Red Raiders to stay unbeaten in Big 12 play. The Jayhawks will visit transitioning Oklahoma in Norman and then host Oklahoma State this week.

Frank Mason III is still the favorite for Big 12 POY honors. The point guard scored 26 points to lead all players in the Jayhawks’ win over TTU. He got 20 points from Devonte’ Graham and 17 from Josh Jackson. Kansas will battle Baylor for the Big 12 title, but KSU showed that Bill Self’s team could struggle against teams that are strong inside.

3. Villanova Wildcats

Previous Ranking: 1

Record: 15-1 (3-1 Big East)

Nova rebounded with a win over Marquette after falling at Butler. The Wildcats get Xavier next in another big game for both schools.

Josh Hart may have given up a back-breaking steal against Butler, but he came back to score 19 points in the win over the Golden Eagles. Kris Jenkins helped out with 23 points, while both Miles Bridges and Jalen Brunson scored in double-figures. Villanova will be fine to make a run in the Big East and into the NCAA Tournament.

2. Gonzaga Bulldogs

Previous Ranking: 6

Record: 15-0 (3-0 WCC)

Don’t look now, but the Zags are one just two unbeaten teams left in the country. Gonzaga has crushed their first three WCC opponents and will host Loyola Marymount next.

Nigel Williams-Goss exploded for 36 points and 11 rebounds in a key win at San Francisco. His supporting cast varies some, but you can count on a combination of Przemek Karnowski, Jordan Mathews and Josh Perkins as his most consistent helpers. This might be the strongest Mark Few team ever and could get the team to its first Final Four.

1. Baylor Bears

Previous Ranking: 7

Record: 15-0 (3-0 Big 12)

Baylor has gone from unranked at the year’s start to standing atop the mountain. The Bears have faced multiple power schools to get to this point. Their reward for hitting the top spot is a date in Morgantown with the vaunted “Press Virginia” defense.

The interior duo of Johnathan Motley and Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. will keep Scott Drew’s team in the title conversation this year. The two forwards are combining for just over 26 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks per game. They have perimeter help in the form of Manu Lecomte (38 percent from three), Al Freeman (43 percent) and and reserve Jake Lindsey (50 percent). Baylor has been super impressive thus far, but the Big 12 schedule will test them like no other through the rest of the regular season.

