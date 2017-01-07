NCAA Basketball: Monmouth crushes Iona in Jersey Shore MAAC showdown

With a great day ahead, the Daily Wrap-Up gives a quick recap on each NCAA basketball game of yesterday and a look into today.

Monmouth Hawks 92 Iona Gaels 74

In what was a big game to maintain a potential berth as an at-large bid, the Monmouth Hawks took care of business against Iona, tallying an 18-point victory. Micah Seaborn had 25 points, but teammates Chris Brady and Justin Robinson also dropped in 18 apiece. For Iona, Sam Cassell Jr. (yup, that Sam Cassell) had 20 points on five three-pointers, despite the loss.

Dayton Flyers 67 Rhodeisland Rams 64

Oakland Golden Grizzlies 78 Valparaiso Crusaders 66

Alec Peters was solid for the Crusaders, dropping in 20 points, but there was not much help for him as Valparaiso took their fourth loss of the season. Oakland, on the other hand, moved to 3-0 in the Horizon League behind 25 points from junior guard Martez Walker. In total, the teams combined for a woeful 11-of-38 from three, 28.9 percent.

Games to Watch on Saturday, January 7th:

**Game of the Day** ^^Bubble Battle of the Day^^

No. 18 Butler Bulldogs @ Georgetown Hoyas, 12:00 p.m. ET: Butler enters the game fresh off their victory over No. 1 Villanova earlier in the week, but Chris Holtmann knows how to get his players focused on the next game.

Texas A&M Aggies @ South Carolina Gamecocks, 1:30 p.m. ET: Despite high hopes coming into the season, Texas A&M has not had the best start. They’ve started conference play 0-2 and have lost three of their last four games. South Carolina suffered a tough road loss to Memphis recently, but they were able to bounce back with a win over Georgia in their last game.

**No. 21 Virginia Tech Hokies @ #12 Florida State Seminoles, 2:00 p.m. ET**: The Hokies are looking to rebound from their ugly loss against North Carolina State earlier this week. Meanwhile, Leonard Hamilton’s Seminoles have had a week off after upsetting Virginia.

No. 10 Creighton Bluejays @ Providence Friars, 2:00 p.m. ET: Creighton, although carrying a loss against Villanova, is one of the frontrunners to win the Big East, while Providence will be fighting for a tournament spot if they have a good season. Winning this one at home could go a very long way for the Friars, but it’s still a tall order.

Clemson Tigers @ No. 23 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 3:00 p.m. ET: Both of these teams are off to solid starts in 2016-17. Still, ND needs to take care of business at home, while Clemson could use a marquee road victory.

Maryland Terrapins @ Michigan Wolverines, 3:15 p.m. ET: Two teams that have seemingly disappointed to start the season, Maryland is a sneaky pick to potentially win the Big Ten conference. In order for them to do that, though, they need to be able to go into Ann Arbor and get wins like this one. And for Michigan, this is the kind of win needed to make the tourney.

^^Illinois Fighting Illini @ No. 25 Indiana Hoosiers, 5:00 p.m. ET^^: Illinois is having a really good year so far, and Indiana is on a steep decline down the rankings. This is a major game for both teams, with Illinois sitting on the bubble and Indiana heading closer and closer to said bubble.

Potentially huge road upsets

Each of these games are very difficult games for the visiting team. That being said, they’re the type of games that would no doubt be defined as “marquee wins.” When discussing how a bubble team can better their resume, winning a game like this is a perfect way. These are games that home teams typically take care of business, but that doesn’t mean that upsets cannot happen on the road.

Each visiting team currently resides in our Bracketology as a higher seed or is very close to making their way in, making these games huge for the entire field.

TCU Horned Frogs @ No. 7 West Virginia Mountaineers, 1:00 p.m. ET

Texas Tech Red Raiders @ No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks, 7:15 p.m. ET

Marquette Golden Eagles @ No.1 Villanova Wildcats, 7:30 p.m. ET

NC State Wolfpack @ No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels, 8:00 p.m. ET

Arkansas Razorbacks @ No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats, 8:30 p.m. ET

Colorado Buffaloes @ No. 17 Arizona Wildcats, 9:30 p.m. ET

