NCAA Basketball: FSU, South Carolina outlast quality opponents

Wednesday brought about several great NCAA basketball games, including a few awesome finishes.

24 South Carolina Gamecocks 57 19 Florida Gators 53

In this low-scoring affair between the second and third best teams in the SEC, South Carolina came out on top, thanks in large part to Florida shooting 0-of-17 from three. Sindarius Thornwell had 20 points for the Gamecocks and Canyon Barry led the Gators with 13 on a poor overall night from Florida.

10 Florida State Seminoles 83 15 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 80

For the first time in a while, Bonzie Colson did not record a double-double and did not even crack double digits in either scoring or rebounding. This is the first time all season he has not reached double digits in either category. Steve Vasturia had 18 for the Irish and Jonathan Isaac added a double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds for FSU.

Texas Tech Red Raiders 75 Tcu Horned Frogs 69

With Texas Tech’s win in this game, both teams are now at 3-3 in conference play this season. Vlad Brodziansky added 22 points for TCU, but it was not enough to stop the well-balanced attack of the Red Raiders, who were led by 20 points from Keenan Evans. Both teams are sitting right on the bubble and this game could have huge implications later in the year.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons 96 Miami Hurricanes 79

Wake Forest hasn’t gotten off the best start in conference play, but for a team sitting on the bubble, this is a great win. Davon Reed had 22 points for Miami, but he was one of only two players to reach double-digits. As for WF, John Collins shot 9-of-11 from the field and dropped in 27 points.

Games to Watch on Thursday, January 19th:

^^Richmond Spiders @ Dayton Flyers, 7:00 p.m. ET^^: Richmond has been surprising so far in conference play, notching a 5-0 record. Yet, if the Spiders want to be seriously considered to be a team to fear in the conference, they need to grab a road win against Dayton.

Clemson Tigers @ No. 12 Louisville Cardinals, 9:00 p.m. ET: Clemson is, despite having a good start to the year, sitting on the bubble. With this situation, every quality win counts, especially on the road. This game would be just that for the Tigers.

California Golden Bears @ No. 11 Oregon Ducks, 9:00 p.m. ET: California has steadily been rising up the Pac-12 standings over this recent stretch. A road win over Oregon would firmly plant them among bubble contenders. Oregon, on the other hand, is trying to work their way back into the top-10.

**No. 14 Arizona Wildcats @ USC Trojans, 9:00 p.m. ET**: In our Game of the Night, Arizona has to travel to play against a team that has just left the top-25 in USC. Still, without Allonzo Trier, can the Wildcats grab another big win on the road?

