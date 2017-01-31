NCAA Basketball: Duke snags win over Notre Dame in top 25 showdown

On a relatively light night in NCAA basketball, the Duke Blue Devils shot 95.8 percent from the free throw line in their win over Notre Dame.

In the Busting Brackets Daily Wrap-Up, we go through the major games of the day with a few short summaries and articles to keep you up to date on the recent news in the college basketball world. This covers the biggest games of yesterday and today, as well as looking at major news stories from across the nation.

We also go through each game of key importance in our “Games to Watch” section, which includes a Game of the Day and a Bubble Battle.

Here we go:

21 Duke Blue Devils 84 20 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 74

Grayson Allen was the leading scorer for Duke, as he dropped 21 points. Jayson Tatum added a crucial double-double of 19 points and 14 rebounds in a big game for the freshman. V.J Beachem was the lead man for Notre Dame with 20 points, while Bonzie Colson went for 17 points and nine rebounds.

Games to Watch on Tuesday, January 31st:

No. 22 Creighton Bluejays @ No. 16 Butler Bulldogs, 7:00 p.m. ET: Despite falling to Georgetown in their last game, the Butler Bulldogs look to get back on track against Creighton in Hinkle Fieldhouse. Will they add another RPI top-50 win to their already impressive resume.

No. 17 Maryland Terrapins @ Ohio State Buckeyes, 7:00 p.m. ET: If Ohio State wants to make the NCAA Tournament, they are going to need home wins like this one. It is very difficult to defeat Maryland, especially given their undefeated road record, but the Buckeyes will need to snag this victory.

No. 10 Wisconsin Badgers @ Illinois Fighting Illini, 9:00 p.m. ET: Like Ohio State, Illinois is fighting for a win at the halfway point in conference play. Wisconsin has crept into the top-25 this week and they will want to secure another road win to boost their tournament resume.

No. 7 West Virginia Mountaineers @ Iowa State Cyclones, 9:00 p.m. ET: Iowa State has been slipping as of late, but a home win over WVU could be an immediate remedy. The Cyclones have a lot of talent but are lacking a great top-50 record of 2-5.

Best of Yesterday from Busting Brackets:

Notre Dame Basketball: Five reasons why the Irish can make a deep run in March: Despite their loss to Duke, Michael Foy gives his reasons for Notre Dame being a tough out in the NCAA Tournament.

Bracketology: The projected field as it stands and the crazy week that it was: Lukas Harkins is back with another edition of Bracketology. Where does your team stand, in the tournament, or out?

NCAA Basketball: Louisville’s upside and four other takeaways from the weekend: After a hectic weekend of hoops, Carmine Carcieri gives his major takeaways from the action.

Xavier Basketball: Musketeers survive St. John’s, but lose Edmond Sumner: Xavier was able to take a victory over St. John’s, but Edmond Sumner tore his ACL. Carmine Carcieri looks at the game here.

NCAA Basketball: Baylor-Kansas highlights loaded week of hoops: Drew Dinnhaupt starts off a new series on Busting Brackets with his preview for the best games of the week.

Louisville Basketball: Donovan Mitchell is living up to the hype: For one of the best teams in the country, Donovan Mitchell has been phenomenal. Mike Knapp shows us how.

Cincinnati Basketball: Bearcats attracting more attention after win over Xavier: Cincinnati is on a 12-game winning streak, and Andrew Nostvick looks at what has made them such a dominant team for much of this season.

