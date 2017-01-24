NCAA Basketball: Dennis Smith Jr. and the Wolfpack defeat Duke

Looking for a big NCAA basketball win on Monday night, the NC State Wolfpack waltzed into Cameron Indoor Stadium and knocked off Duke.

In the Busting Brackets Daily Wrap-Up, we go through the major games of the day with a few short summaries and articles to keep you up to date on the recent news in the college basketball world. This covers the biggest games of yesterday and today, as well as looking at major news stories from across the nation.

We also go through each game of key importance in our “Games to Watch” section, which includes a Game of the Day and a Bubble Battle.

Here we go:

Nc State Wolfpack 84 17 Duke Blue Devils 82

For a more in-depth look at this game, Carmine Carcieri has you covered here.

Oklahoma State Cowboys 89 Tcu Horned Frogs 76

For a more in-depth look at this game, Drew Dinnhaupt has you covered here.

Games to Watch on Tuesday, January 24th:

No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers @ Michigan State Spartans, 7:00 p.m. ET: Although both teams currently sit in the projected NCAA Tournament bracket, Michigan State is the one team with the most worries. Yet, playing at home against one of the top teams in the conference gives them a great chance to solidify their spot.

No. 13 Louisville Cardinals @ Pittsburgh Panthers, 7:00 p.m. ET: Like MSU above, Pittsburgh gets another opportunity to defeat a top team at home. Already with two solid wins over Virginia and Maryland, can the Panthers add another?

No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks @ No. 18 West Virginia Mountaineers, 7:00 p.m. ET: West Virginia has lost their last two games and are looking to right the ship. Yet, playing against a team on an 18-game winning streak is no easy task.

**No. 12 Virginia Cavaliers @ No. 14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 8:00 p.m. ET**: Virginia and Notre Dame are locks for the NCAA Tournament, but that doesn’t mean this game is meaningless. Seeding is a big deal, and so is the right to be crowned ACC champion. The conference is very talented with plenty of teams vying for that title.

No. 1 Villanova Wildcats @ Marquette Golden Eagles, 8:00 p.m. ET: Coming off of their win over Creighton, Marquette returns home to take on the top-ranked team in the country. After the Milwaukee Bucks knocked off the Houston Rockets at the BMO Harris Bradley Center last night, can Marquette make it two straight for Milwaukee?

^^Kansas State Wildcats @ Iowa State Cyclones, 8:00 p.m. ET^^: In our Bubble Battle of the day, these teams hold a combined 1-8 record against the RPI top-50. With a win by either team, both could secure a quality win.

Best of Yesterday from Busting Brackets:

NCAA Basketball: Five takeaways from the weekend’s action: After a sensational weekend of hoops, Carmine Carcieri looks at his five takeaways.

Bracketology: The projected field and where the SEC stands: In this week’s edition of Bracketology, Florida State keeps rising and Marquette enters the bracket. Lukas Harkins has his new projected bracket here.

That ends today’s Daily Wrap-Up. Tune in tomorrow for another edition and have a great day!

This article originally appeared on