NCAA Basketball: Creighton sweeps Butler in regular season

For the second time during this NCAA basketball season, the Creighton Bluejays handed the Butler Bulldogs a loss, this time on Butler’s home floor.

In the Busting Brackets Daily Wrap-Up, we go through the major games of the day with a few short summaries and articles to keep you up to date on the recent news in the college basketball world. This covers the biggest games of yesterday and today, as well as looking at major news stories from across the nation.

We also go through each game of key importance in our “Games to Watch” section, which includes a Game of the Day and a Bubble Battle.

Here we go:

22 Creighton Bluejays 76 16 Butler Bulldogs 67

Without Maurice Watson Jr., Creighton notches their second straight win and second win against Butler on the season. Tyler Clement and Davion Mintz took over at the point guard position and helped the Bluejays run crisp offensive sets as they carved up Butler’s poor defense.

17 Maryland Terrapins 77 Ohio State Buckeyes 71

Justin Jackson led the Terps with 22 points in what was yet another win for a team that just doesn’t lose easily. For a bubble team like Ohio State, this is a crushing missed opportunity that could come back to haunt them if their name doesn’t get called on Selection Sunday. Jae’Sean Tate led the Buckeyes with 20 points.

10 Wisconsin Badgers 57 Illinois Fighting Illini 43

It was another elite defensive game for Wisconsin as they took care of business against another tournament hopeful out of the Big Ten. Ethan Happ had a very respectable double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds. Maverick Morgan and Malcolm Hill were the only two Illini to reach double figures, with 10 apiece.

Games to Watch on Wednesday, February 1st:

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets @ Clemson Tigers, 7:00 p.m. ET

TCU Horned Frogs @ Kansas State Wildcats, 7:30 p.m. ET

No. 15 Florida State Seminoles @ Miami Hurricanes, 8:00 p.m. ET

Virginia Tech Hokies @ No. 9 Virginia Cavaliers, 8:00 p.m. ET

No. 25 Northwestern Wildcats @ No. 23 Purdue Boilermakers, 8:30 p.m. ET

No. 2 Baylor Bears @ No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks, 9:00 p.m. ET

Seton Hall Pirates @ Xavier Musketeers, 9:00 p.m. ET

Best of Yesterday from Busting Brackets:

Boston College Basketball: Bowman, Robinson are program changing guards: Patrick O’Brien looks at what is brewing in Boston College with their two outstanding guards rising to an elite level of play.

Xavier Basketball: Edmond Sumner becomes second Big East point guard to tear ACL: After the Big East already lost Maurice Watson Jr. of Creighton, the conference suffered another blow with the loss of Edmond Sumner. Carmine Carcieri looks at the injury and what is means.

West Virginia Basketball: Five reasons why Mountaineers can make a deep run in March: Ranked in the top 10 with a very impressive resume bodes well for West Virginia. Michael Foy checks out how they can make a long run.

That ends today’s Daily Wrap-Up. Tune in tomorrow for another edition and have a great day!

This article originally appeared on