NCAA Basketball: Cincinnati takes command late in rivalry game
NCAA Basketball: Cincinnati takes command late in rivalry game
In the Busting Brackets Daily Wrap-Up, we go through the major games of the day with a few short summaries and articles to keep you up to date on the recent news in the college basketball world. This covers the biggest games of yesterday and today, as well as looking at major news stories from across the nation.
We also go through each game of key importance in our “Games to Watch” section, which includes a Game of the Day and a Bubble Battle.
Here we go:
86
78
For a more in-depth look at this game, Carmine Carcieri has you covered here.
91
72
Behind 26 points from Justin Jackson, North Carolina secured another quality win on Thursday night. Kennedy Meeks also added a double-double of 15 points and 14 rebounds as UNC dominated the boards. The Tar Heels held a +21 rebounding advantage for the game and were unstoppable on the offensive glass, where they snagged 19 offensive rebounds. Seth Allen led the Hokies with 19 points.
For a more in-depth look at this game, Mike Knapp has you covered here.
73
67
For a more in-depth look at this game, Brock Zimmermann has you covered here.
Games to Watch on Friday, January 27th:
Dayton Flyers @ VCU Rams, 9:00 p.m. ET: In a game that could determine a lot for seeding in the A-10 conference tournament, VCU looks to defend their home court. Both Dayton and VCU are the frontrunners in the conference, and this is the first of two meetings they have left this year.
Best of Yesterday from Busting Brackets:
ACC Basketball: Inside the numbers of how Georgia Tech shocked Florida State: After Georgia Tech knocked off FSU the other night, Patrick O’Brien looked at how they did it through the numbers game.
That ends today’s Daily Wrap-Up. Tune in tomorrow for another edition and have a great day!
More from Busting Brackets
- Pac 12 Basketball: No. 10 Oregon notches 17th straight win54m ago
- UNC Basketball: Jackson, Berry thrive in UNC’s blow out of Hokies in Chapel Hill2h ago
- Kansas Basketball: Carlton Bragg Jr. suspended indefinitely3h ago
- NCAA Basketball: Cincinnati’s offense leads Bearcats to win in Crosstown Shootout12h ago
- ACC Basketball: Inside the numbers of how Georgia Tech shocked Florida State13h ago