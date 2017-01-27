NCAA Basketball: Cincinnati takes command late in rivalry game

In the Busting Brackets Daily Wrap-Up, we go through the major games of the day with a few short summaries and articles to keep you up to date on the recent news in the college basketball world. This covers the biggest games of yesterday and today, as well as looking at major news stories from across the nation.

We also go through each game of key importance in our “Games to Watch” section, which includes a Game of the Day and a Bubble Battle.

Here we go:

19 Cincinnati Bearcats 86 24 Xavier Musketeers 78

For a more in-depth look at this game, Carmine Carcieri has you covered here.

9 North Carolina Tar Heels 91 Virginia Tech Hokies 72

Behind 26 points from Justin Jackson, North Carolina secured another quality win on Thursday night. Kennedy Meeks also added a double-double of 15 points and 14 rebounds as UNC dominated the boards. The Tar Heels held a +21 rebounding advantage for the game and were unstoppable on the offensive glass, where they snagged 19 offensive rebounds. Seth Allen led the Hokies with 19 points.

For a more in-depth look at this game, Mike Knapp has you covered here.

10 Oregon Ducks 73 Utah Utes 67

For a more in-depth look at this game, Brock Zimmermann has you covered here.

Games to Watch on Friday, January 27th:

Dayton Flyers @ VCU Rams, 9:00 p.m. ET: In a game that could determine a lot for seeding in the A-10 conference tournament, VCU looks to defend their home court. Both Dayton and VCU are the frontrunners in the conference, and this is the first of two meetings they have left this year.

Best of Yesterday from Busting Brackets:

ACC Basketball: Inside the numbers of how Georgia Tech shocked Florida State: After Georgia Tech knocked off FSU the other night, Patrick O’Brien looked at how they did it through the numbers game.

That ends today’s Daily Wrap-Up. Tune in tomorrow for another edition and have a great day!

This article originally appeared on