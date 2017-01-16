NCAA Basketball: Buckeyes get must-needed win, USC downs Colorado

This NCAA basketball weekend was completed with a big win from the Ohio State Buckeyes at home against Michigan State.

Ohio State Buckeyes 72 Michigan State Spartans 67

For a more in-depth look at this game, Carmine Carcieri has you covered here.

25 Usc Trojans 71 Colorado Buffaloes 68

With this loss, Colorado has now fallen to 0-5 in Pac-12 conference play and is dying for a victory. Chimezie Metu led the Trojans in this one with 24 points, while George King had 16 for the Buffaloes. USC is looking to hold onto a top-25 ranking and even though that might not occur, they are still pushing for a tournament bid.

Games to Watch on Monday, January 16th:

No. 8 Creighton Bluejays @ No. 15 Xavier Musketeers, 2:00 p.m. ET: Looking to get back on track after road losses to Villanova and Butler, Xavier is at home, but playing against a top-10 opponent. Creighton has only suffered one loss so far this season and has no interest in letting Xavier back into the competition of winning the Big East.

Seton Hall Pirates @ No. 3 Villanova Wildcats, 6:30 p.m. ET: Despite Seton Hall’s potential tournament resume, this would be a monumental road upset by the Pirates. Villanova aims to hold serve here.

No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks @ Iowa State Cyclones, 9:00 p.m. ET: The Cyclones have the home court advantage in this one. Kansas is a top-notch team, but it is hard to play on the road. The Iowa State crowd will do everything they can to make an impact on their team and the visiting Jayhawks.

Best of Yesterday from Busting Brackets:

Creighton Basketball: Six reasons why the Bluejays can make a long run in March: Carmine Carcieri breaks down why Creighton is under-appreciated and has an opportunity to make the Final Four and win the National Championship like every other top 10 team.

UConn Women’s Basketball: Huskies set win streak record, when will they lose?: Daniel Benjamin breaks down UConn’s record setting victory over SMU, and if the UConn women will go undefeated this season.

