NCAA Basketball: Bluejays take down Xavier, Kansas holds off ISU

13 Butler Bulldogs 88 Marquette Golden Eagles 80

7 Creighton Bluejays 72 22 Xavier Musketeers 67

1 Villanova Wildcats 76 Seton Hall Pirates 46

2 Kansas Jayhawks Iowa State Cyclones

Games to Watch on Tuesday, January 17th:

**Game of the Day** ^^Bubble Battle^^

**No. 5 Kentucky Wildcats @ Mississippi State Bulldogs, 7:00 p.m. ET**: The Bulldogs (3-1 in league) have been the surprise of the SEC thus far, but on Tuesday night they are likely to come back to earth. Kentucky is far-and-away the best team in the SEC.

Illinois Fighting Illini @ No. 21 Purdue Boilermakers, 7:00 p.m. ET: Illinois could use this road win to help solidify their resume. Meanwhile, Purdue is looking to bounce back from a rough loss to Iowa on the road this week.

^^Arkansas Razorbacks @ Texas A&M Aggies, 7:00 p.m. ET^^: The Aggies are only 9-7 on the season, but the Razorbacks are currently on the NCAA Tournament bubble. Can they pull off a much-needed road victory?

Best of Yesterday from Busting Brackets:

Bracketology: The projected field and where the A-10 stands: As usual, Lukas Harkins is back with his weekly edition of Bracketology, showing a predicted field for the NCAA Tournament.

Texas Basketball: Matt Coleman commits to Texas over Duke: Drew Dinnhaupt looks at Shaka Smart’s newest recruit, Matt Coleman, and what he can do for the Longhorns.

Recruiting: McDonald’s All-American rosters announced: Following the announcement of teams, Drew Dinnhaupt has the scoop on each roster and where those players will be attending school.

Illinois State Basketball: Redbirds pose real threat to win MVC: After defeating Wichita State, is it time to think Illinois State could win the MVC? Brock Zimmermann thinks so.

ACC Basketball: Who owns the top slot in the league power rankings?: Now a few games into conference play, Patrick O’Brien ranks the ACC from bottom to top.

