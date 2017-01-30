NCAA Basketball: Baylor-Kansas highlights loaded week of hoops

In the first edition of Busting Bracket’s new series, the Weekly Outlook breaks down the upcoming week in NCAA basketball.

Welcome to the first edition of the Weekly Outlook. Here, I break down the top games of each day of the week, the upset to look for this week and, to cap it off, list three bold predictions for this week.

Game of the Day

Monday: No. 20 Duke @ No. 21 Notre Dame | 7:00PM/EST

The Blue Devils look to rebound after a week of poor performances, including a stunning loss to NC State at Cameron Indoor. Notre Dame, too, comes off a tough week, losing to Virginia and Georgia Tech.

PREDICTION: Duke

Tuesday: No. 22 Creighton @ No. 16 Butler | 7:00PM/EST

Two of the top three teams in the Big East take center stage at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Creighton won the first meeting between the two, but have fallen in two of their last three games to unranked opponents. This game could mark Butler’s fifth straight victory.

PREDICTION: Butler

Wednesday: No. 2 Baylor @ No. 3 Kansas | 9:00PM/EST

This game marks the first top-3 match-up college basketball has seen this season, and will certainly be one every sports fan should tune into. Kansas has one of the best backcourts in the nation, but their front court is certainly depleted. Can they handle Johnathan Motley and Baylor’s size?

PREDICTION: Baylor

Thursday: Charleston @ UNC Wilmington | 7:00PM/EST

Mid-major action highlights Thursday’s weak slate of games. These two first met when both were undefeated in conference play, and the Seahawks were able to win on the road. However, UNC Wilmington suffered their first conference loss in a blowout against William & Mary this weekend.

PREDICTION: UNC Wilmington

Friday: Rhode Island @ Davidson | 7:00PM/EST

The Rams are in need of a statement win to separate themselves from the middle of the Atlantic 10. Will Davidson’s duo of Jack Gibbs and Peyton Aldridge be too much?

PREDICTION: Davidson

Saturday: No. 5 Arizona @ No. 13 Oregon | 4:00PM/EST

The top two teams in the Pac-12 fight for first place Saturday afternoon in a tremendous ballgame. Unfortunately, College GameDay will be headed to Gainesville instead of this West Coast matchup. Nevertheless, the red-hot Wildcats head to Eugene in the weekend’s best contest. Arizona’s balance and confidence will guide them to yet another victory.

PREDICTION: Arizona

Sunday: Indiana @ No. 10 Wisconsin | 1:00PM/EST

Sunday features only six games, and this contest is the only mildly intriguing game. Indiana is plagued with injuries and has virtually no shot at winning in Madison.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin

Upset to look for

Saturday: No. 9 Virginia @ Syracuse | 12:00PM/EST

The Orange beat No. 6 Florida State at home last Saturday, and have the opportunity to win another game against a ranked opponent in front of their home crowd this Saturday. How Syracuse handles Virginia’s lockdown defense will determine if they can pull this upset off.

Bold predictions

Central Michigan guard Marcus Keene drops 40 points against Western Michigan

Baylor and Kansas need more than 40 minutes to determine a winner

Illinois State remains undefeated in conference play and knocks off Wichita State on the road

This article originally appeared on