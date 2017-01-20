NCAA Basketball: Arizona secures a quality win over USC

Despite some solid NCAA basketball games heading in, Thursday night was rather disappointing in terms of excitement.

Dayton Flyers 75 Richmond Spiders 59

Richmond, heading into a tough road game, could not hang on to their 5-0 conference record against Dayton. The Flyers finished with five players in double figures, led by 17 from Charles Cooke. And although T.J. Cline dropped 21 for the Spiders, this was one of the games that Richmond might have needed to make the NCAA Tournament.

12 Louisville Cardinals 92 Clemson Tigers 60

Like Dayton, Louisville also had five players in double figures. Both Donovan Mitchell and Deng Adel went for 18 points while the Cardinals shot 56.3 percent from the field. Clemson struggled all night long, especially with star Jaron Blossomgame, who only had 10 points. Clemson could’ve used a better outing here, but their tournament chances are still very much alive.

11 Oregon Ducks 86 California Golden Bears 63

California was another team sitting right on the bubble who did not deliver on Thursday night. Oregon took care of business all night long, solidifying this 23-point victory. Jabari Bird had 21 for the Golden Bears, while Jordan Bell led the Ducks. Bell’s 26 points (11-of-12 shooting) was a sensational performance as he paced Oregon the whole way.

14 Arizona Wildcats 73 Usc Trojans 66

Lauri Markkanen led the way for Arizona as they got another nice win to add to their top-15 resume. He had 23 points, while three other Wildcats also scored in double figures. Elijah Stewart had 20 for the Trojans, but they fell seven points short in the end.

Games to Watch on Friday, January 20th:

Oakland Golden Grizzlies @ Northern Kentucky Norse, 7:00 p.m. ET: As one of the two top teams in the Horizon League, this is a game that can go a long way towards seeding in the conference tournament. The Norse have been a bit of a surprise at 12-7, while Oakland has been about as expected with a 14-5 start.

