NCAA Basketball: Arizona’s win over UCLA leads a great Saturday

On a day filled with great NCAA basketball action, it was Arizona’s victory on the road over UCLA that made the most headlines.

14 Arizona Wildcats 96 3 Ucla Bruins 85

17 Wisconsin Badgers 78 Minnesota Golden Gophers 76

10 Florida State Seminoles 73 12 Louisville Cardinals 68

15 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 84 Syracuse Orange 66

13 Butler Bulldogs 70 Depaul Blue Demons 69

9 North Carolina Tar Heels 90 Boston College Eagles 82

18 Duke Blue Devils 70 Miami Hurricanes 58

5 Kentucky Wildcats 85 24 South Carolina Gamecocks 69

Games to Watch on Sunday, January 22nd:

Northwestern Wildcats @ Ohio State Buckeyes, 1:00 p.m. ET: If Northwestern wants to really boost their resume, taking a road win over a mid-level Big Ten team would surely help. As for Ohio State, they need to win each of these kinds of games if they want to get back into tournament consideration.

Virginia Tech Hokies @ Clemson Tigers, 6:30 p.m. ET: Clemson looks to stand their ground at home against a very good Virginia Tech squad. Jaron Blossomgame is the guy for Clemson and he will need to play well to snag the home win for his Tigers.

Xavier Basketball: Myles Davis opts to leave school: Carmine Carcieri has the details on the departure of Myles Davis from the Xavier program.

Arizona Basketball: Allonzo Trier set to return from absence on Saturday: Allonzo Trier returned to action yesterday in a win over UCLA. For more, see this article by Carmine Carcieri.

CAA Basketball: Why UNC Wilmington is a top 25 team: UNC-Wilmington has quietly had a great season, and Drew Dinnhaupt explains why they belong in the national rankings.

Central Michigan Basketball: Marcus Keene explodes for 50 points: Marcus Keene is one of the best scorers in the country, and he showed that once again, dropping 50 points yesterday. Drew Dinnhaupt looks at how.

