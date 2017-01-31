NCAA Basketball: A farewell to one of the greatest broadcasters of all-time

Brent Musburger completed the final NCAA basketball game of his legendary broadcasting career.

It was the last chance to soak in the legendary career of one of the greatest broadcasters of all-time.

It was the last chance to hear the famous and unique “you are looking live” intro.

It was the last chance to hear the down-to-earth man who has become one of the faces of college sports from the booth.

Georgia versus Kentucky at Rupp Arena wasn’t just a mid-week SEC battle, instead, it was a special event to help honor Brent Musburger’s legendary NCAA broadcasting career. Not only was Musburger honored before his final college basketball call with a No. 50 jersey, but he shared a laugh with John Calipari at center court and received a strong ovation from Big Blue Nation before tip-off.

Remember this isn’t just any play-by-play announcer we are talking about here. This is an all-time great, a guy that is smooth with the microphone and is as passionate about sports as any human being you will find.

“Every time you hear his voice, you know you’re at the biggest game,” Jay Bilas said to SEC Country.com. “I’m 53, and when I was in grade school, kind of in seventh grade, eighth grade through high school, Brent’s voice was on football and basketball, the two things I watched the most. It was awesome, and getting the chance to work with him has been a dream for me.”

Musburger started his career in 1968 on local television before joining CBS Sports in 1973. From there, his career took off, as he called college football, college basketball, golf, NBA, NASCAR, IRL, the Little League World Series, soccer and other notable events from 1990 to the present day. In 2011, Musburger was named to the National Sports Media Association Hall of Fame and later received the Vin Scully Lifetime Achievement Award in Sports Broadcasting.

He hosted numerous studio shows, including NFL Today and College Basketball on CBS.

But his success in college basketball and college football stand out above the rest. He was always like a little kid at a candy store, showing undeniable passion and excitement for the games he called.

Musburger is still in peak form but the 77-year old has decided that he wants to help his family start a sports handicapping business in Las Vegas. He will still have his own personal sports gambling show on SirusXM, however, he will get more free time to travel and enjoy other aspects of his life.

While Musburger may never return to the broadcasting booth, his legacy and voice will live on. Just know there won’t be another Brent Musburger.

