NC Central holds Howard to 39 points for 4th straight win (Jan 23, 2017)
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Patrick Cole scored 24 points and added seven rebounds and five assists to help lead North Carolina Central to a 74-39 win over Howard on Monday night.
The 39 points are tied for the second lowest points NCCU has allowed in a conference game.
The Eagles, who have won four straight, dominated almost every aspect of the game. NC Central shot 49.1 percent while holding the Bison to 28.3, held an 8 to 1 advantage in 3-point shooting, forced 16 Howard turnovers, and won the rebounding battle.
Delvin Dickerson finished with 17 points and Dajuan Graf had 15 for NC Central (13-6, 4-1 MEAC).
Jalen Jones scored 12 points for Howard (5-15, 2-3), which finished with just 15 total field goals and four assists. James Miller, averaging a team-high 16.1 points per game, was held scoreless on 0 for 4 shooting.
The Eagles did the majority of their damage in the first half, opening on a 10-0 run which they extended to 51-19 at the break.