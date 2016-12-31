NC Central beats NAIA Montreat 101-66 (Dec 30, 2016)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Dajuan Graf had 22 points, seven rebounds and five assists Friday night to help North Carolina Central beat NAIA Montreat 101-66.

The Eagles (9-5) had a 44-23 lead at halftime, a 13-0 run to get to 65-33 and led by no less than 19 after the break. NCCU is the only Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference team with a winning record after the nonconference season.

Rashaun Madison had 16 points, Ron Trapps scored 14 and Kyle Benton had 10 points and 11 rebounds. C.J. Wiggins came off the bench to add 12 points in 14 minutes.

NCCU opened with a 14-8 lead and scored the next 16 to lead by 22. Montreat answered with a 7-0 run to get to 30-15 and got no closer the rest of the way.

David Everage led the Cavaliers with 13 points and Derrick Cusano scored 10. The game counted as an exhibition for Montreat (10-2).