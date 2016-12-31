NBA D-League: Marcus Paige hits game-winner

Marcus Paige hits a game-winner for the Salt Lake City Stars

Former North Carolina Tar Heels standout Marcus Paige has had quite the past 10 days for the Utah Jazz’s NBA D-League Team.

On December 20, Paige scored 20 points for the Salt Lake City Stars, helping lead them to a win. In the game, Paige finished 7-of-10 from the field including 4-of-6 from the three-point line.

But what he did tonight was even more impressive.

Paige hit a three pointer with under a minute left to tie the game in double overtime against Sioux Falls. But after a Skyforce bucket to take a 109-107 lead, it was time for some more Paige heroics.

The former UNC star hit a three-pointer with just .6 seconds left to give the Stars another win.

Check out the shot below:

.@marcuspaige5 with the dagger to win the game in double OT! pic.twitter.com/f8KW5xhzE0 — Salt Lake City Stars (@slcstars) December 31, 2016

Paige has had a nice season with the D-League squad as he looks to get a call up to the NBA with the Utah Jazz. If he keeps this production up, he could find himself getting that call.

