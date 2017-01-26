NBA All-Star Rosters Announced – UT Basketball Represented

Kevin Durant and Myles Turner representing Texas Longhorns Basketball during NBA All-Star Weekend.

On Thursday, the NBA announced the reserve rosters for the NBA All-Star game. No former Longhorns were added. However, Kevin Durant was already announced as a starter for the Western Conference team.

Before the NBA All-Star game takes place February 19 in New Orleans, there will be the annual NBA Rising Stars Challenge. Former Longhorns star Myles Turner has been selected to represent Team USA against the World.

Turner, who was a First Round pick of the Indiana Pacers in 2015, is averaging 15.7 points per game in his second NBA season. Turner has started all 43 of the Pacers’ games this season.

Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook Reunited in NBA All-Star setting

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant is averaging 26.2 points in his first season with the Golden State Warriors.

Durant’s scoring is down slightly from 28.2 PPG last season with the Oklahoma City Thunder. But, Durant is a vital part of the first-place Warriors heading into the All-Star break.

For Durant, it’s his eighth consecutive NBA All-Star appearance dating back to 2010. He will also be reunited with his former teammate, Russell Westbrook, who was named a Western Conference reserve on Thursday.

One of the big storylines for the All-Star game will be how Durant and Westbrook fare on the same team. It’s an exhibition game, but everyone will be looking to see if they can get along after Durant bolted OKC for Oakland in the off-season.

Perhaps Western Conference head coach Steve Kerr will have some fun with this situation. Since Durant is a starter and Westbrook is a reserve, we’ll see if Kerr builds the intrigue by waiting until the third or fourth quarter to put them on the court together again.

