Navy survives late flurry, tops Army 96-80 in OT (Jan 21, 2017)

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) Shawn Anderson scored a career-high 30 points, Bryce Dulin tallied 21 points and 17 rebounds, and Navy outscored Army 21-5 in overtime to salvage a 96-80 win on Saturday after the Midshipmen lost a 10-point lead in the final minute of regulation.

Anderson, who made 13 of 17 from the free-throw line and added six boards and five assists, scored seven points in OT, while Army made just 1 of 9 from the field (0 for 6 on 3s) in the extra period.

Navy (10-10, 5-3 Patriot) led 70-60 with 42 seconds left, but five quick points from John Emezie and a 3 by Kennedy Edwards cut it to 74-68 with 25 seconds left. Army forced turnovers on back-to-back possessions, resulting in another Edwards 3 and two free throws from Tommy Funk, and the Black Knights closed to 74-73 with six seconds left.

Army (8-10, 2-4) fouled to send Anderson to the free-throw line, where he made 1 of 2 with four seconds left. Jordan Fox found Funk under the hoop for an easy layup as time expired to tie it at 75 and cap a 15-5 run.

Edwards led Army with 20 points, Funk added 16 and Luke Morrison 14.