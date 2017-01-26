Navy cruises to 71-53 win over American University (Jan 25, 2017)

WASHINGTON (AP) Bryce Dulin scored 15 points as Navy cruised to 71-53 win over American University on Wednesday night.

Dulin was 5 of 7 from the floor for the Midshipmen (11-10, 6-3 Patriot League). Tom Lacey had 14 points and 15 rebounds, Hasan Abdullah had 14 points and five assists and Shawn Anderson and George Kiernan each added 10 points. The team had a 36-19 rebounding edge over American.

The Midshipmen led by 10 at intermission and a Kiernan 3-pointer early in the second half extended their lead to 46-32 with 14:30 to play. American pulled to within seven, 55-48, on a pair of free throws by Charlie Jones with 6:46 remaining but could not get closer.

Navy jumped to an 11-0 advantage early in the first half and led all the way to go up 35-25 at the break.

Lonnie Rivera scored 13 points for the Eagles (5-15, 2-7).