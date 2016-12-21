Myles Turner on Texas: ‘I Always Had a Soft Spot for Them’

In a recent article on The Players’ Tribune, Myles Turner spoke about his time at Texas and what led him to join the program.

In 2014, Myles Turner had been one of the top recruits in the high school basketball circuit. He would eventually commit to the University of Texas and play one season there. The Indiana Pacers selected him in the 2015 NBA Draft, where he has since developed into one of the team’s top players.

On Wednesday, Turner penned an article on The Players’ Tribune, which dove into his basketball life. He opens up the piece with, “I wanted to quit basketball,” and starts from his time in high school.

In the middle of the article, Turner discussed how he got to Texas and even said how Austin hadn’t been his first destination. “Texas actually got involved late, but I always had a soft spot for them,” said Bedford native. He would go into how often he spoke with the Texas staff, which had then been led by Rick Barnes. The now head coach Tennessee would get fired after Turner’s only season at the school.

This may be the most interesting part, though:

“The day before I was going to announce my commitment, I still didn’t know where I was going. Seriously, At that moment, I thought I was going to choose Kansas — I felt good about it. But then I had a dream that night and I woke up the next morning, and I was like, I’m going to Texas. It was the weirdest thing. When I woke up, I rubbed my eyes and the first thing I saw was my Texas pennant hanging above my door. I took it as a sign and followed my heart.”

If Turner had gone to Kansas, he would have joined Kelly Oubre, Perry Ellis, Frank Mason III, and Wayne Selden Jr., making for a formidable Jayhawk team. They made it all the way to the third round of the NCAA Tournament, but how much further could they have gone with Turner around?

Turner then discussed how his time at Texas “had its ups and downs,” but said, “I love the city of Austin.” He noted his admiration for the college town and the atmosphere of the area as a reason for enjoying it there.

The piece is an intriguing read on Myles Turner’s time at Texas and his developing NBA career.

