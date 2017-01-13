Murray St. pulls away from E. Illinois for an 83-72 win (Jan 12, 2017)

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) Terrell Miller Jr. scored 18 points and had a career-high 14 rebounds, and Jonathan Stark and Bryce Jones each scored 17 as Murray State defeated Eastern Illinois 83-72 on Thursday night.

Murray State (9-9, 3-1 Ohio Valley), winners of four of their last five, took the lead for good 66-65 on Jones’s jumper with 6:57 to go.

The Panthers opened with an 11-2 lead, and Gee McGhee’s jumper at the 7:03 mark put Eastern Illinois up 33-24. Murray State went on a 13-2 run to take a 37-35 lead. Stark’s 3 tied it, and he followed with a layup and a jumper.

Murray State converted 26 of 32 free throws (81.3 percent) to just 6 for 11 (54.5) for the Panthers. The Racers also outrebounded Eastern Illinois 46-33.

Ray Crossland led Eastern Illinois (9-8, 1-3) with 18 points and eight rebounds, Muusa Dama had 15 points and nine rebounds, and Montell Goodwin finished with 14 points.