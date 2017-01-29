Mount St. Mary’s wins again, 67-53 against Sacred Heart (Jan 28, 2017)

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) Elijah Long scored 15 points, grabbed six rebounds and handed out six assists, and Miles Wilson and Junior Robinson each scored 11 to help lead Mount Saint Mary’s past Sacred Heart 67-53 on Saturday.

Robinson’s layup put the Mountaineers up 39-38 with 16:37 left to play and they never trailed again.

Mawdo Sallah added 10 points and collected seven rebounds for Mount Saint Mary’s (11-2, 9-1 Northeast), now winners of seven straight and 10 of their last 11.

The Mountaineers hold a one-game lead in the conference over Farleigh Dickinson and are up two games on LIU Brooklyn. Mount Saint Mary’s is off to its best start in conference play since joining the NEC in 1989-90

Sean Hoehn led Sacred Heart (8-15, 3-7) with 17 points, Joseph Lopez scored 10, and De’von Barnett added nine points and seven rebounds for the Pioneers. Sacred Heart now has lost four straight.