Motley 32 points, 20 rebounds, No. 6 Baylor 74-64 over Texas (Jan 17, 2017)

WACO, Texas (AP) Johnathan Motley set career highs with 32 points and 20 rebounds for No. 6 Baylor and the Bears went ahead to stay with a big run before halftime on the way to a 74-64 victory over Texas on Tuesday night.

Nuni Omot, the junior college transfer playing in only his eighth game, had a season-high 14 points. He scored seven in the half-ending 16-4 run that put the Bears (17-1, 5-1 Big 12) up for the first time.

Texas (7-11, 1-5) led by as many as eight points early, and was still up by five before Omot’s dunk with just over 5 minutes left in the first half.

Al Freeman and Jake Lindsey then hit consecutive 3-pointers. The long shot by Freeman, who finished with 10 points, tied the game before Lindsey put them ahead. The Bears led 38-31 at halftime.

Jarrett Allen had 17 points for the Longhorns, while Andrew Jones had 15. Shaquille Cleare scored 14 before fouling out midway through the second half.

Baylor spent only a week as the No. 1 team, but has won its two games since falling at West Virginia a week ago in its first game after reaching the top of the AP Top 25 for the first time in school history.

BIG PICTURE

Texas: Without a true point guard, the Longhorns just can’t seem to get any consistency going when they have the ball. They do have impressive stretches during games that give them hope, but Shaka Smart’s team seems stuck in a down year that starts to look worse when playing in Big 12 games.

Baylor: At 17-1, the Bears have matched their best start through 18 games. They were also 17-1 in 2011-12, when they set a school record with 30 wins and went to the Elite Eight for the second time in three years. The 6-foot-9 Omot could give Baylor a big boost. He had to sit out last season after transferring from a Minnesota junior college, then was academically ineligible to play in the spring semester.

UP NEXT

Texas will play its third consecutive Top 10 opponent, and second straight on the road when the Longhorns play at No. 2 Kansas on Saturday.

Baylor plays three of its next four games away from home, though they only have to go about 100 miles Saturday to play at much-improved TCU.

