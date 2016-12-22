Morsell leads Towson over Iona (Dec 22, 2016)

LAS VEGAS (AP) Mike Morsell scored 19 points and Towson defeated Iona 76-69 on Thursday at the South Point Holiday Hoops Classic.

William Adala Moto and Brian Starr added 14 points each – a career-best for Starr – for the Tigers (8-5), who made 21 of 30 free throws to 8 of 11 for the Gaels (8-4).

Towson had a 45-34 rebounding edge, including 13-7 on the offensive boards that led to a 15-7 advantage on second-chance points.

Jon Severe scored 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting, making 3 of 4 3-pointers, while Jordan Washington added 12 points, Deyshonee Much 11 and Schadrac Casimir 10 for the Gaels (8-4).

Towson led 37-25 at halftime. Iona used a 10-0 run, with five points from Washington, to get within four, 48-44, with 10 1/2 minutes left in the game. But Towson went on a 13-3 run, with five points from Morsell and four from Starr, and rode the cushion to the victory.