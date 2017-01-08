Morgan State beats Bethune-Cookman 69-63 (Jan 07, 2017)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) Phillip Carr had 25 points and eight rebounds Saturday night and Morgan State pulled away with a late run to beat Bethune-Cookman 69-63.

The Bears (5-11, 2-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) took the lead for good at 58-57 on Carr’s jumper with 4:04 left. That sparked an 8-0 run and Carr’s 3-pointer with 1:21 left made it 64-57.

Reggie Baker made it 64-59 for Bethune-Cookman on a layup with 54 seconds left and it got no closer.

Kyle Thomas added 14 points and 14 rebounds, and Martez Cameron scored 11 for Morgan State.

Baker had 18 points and Quinton Forrest added 15 for the Wildcats (3-12, 0-2), who lost their fifth straight.

Bethune-Cookman led early in the second half but Morgan State had a 14-2 run to lead 56-49.

The Wildcats had only eight turnovers to the Bears’s 18 but got outrebounded 54-34 and made only 3 of 13 free throws.