Morehead State comes back to beat Jacksonville State 72-69 (Jan 28, 2017)

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) Xavier Moon scored 21 points, Miguel Dicent added 20, and Morehead State staged a 12-point second-half comeback and held on for a 72-69 win over Jacksonville State on Saturday.

DeJuan Marrero had 16 points and 10 boards for the Eagles (10-12, 6-3 Ohio Valley), including a layup with 4:41 left to give Morehead State a 63-61 advantage, its first lead since 30-28 late in the first half.

The Eagles led 68-62 with 2:56 left, but 3s from Greg Tucker and Malcolm Drumwright cut it to 70-68 with 44 seconds left. After Morehead State missed a layup, Derrick Green had a chance to tie for Jacksonville with eight seconds left, but he made just 1 of 2 free throws.

Dicent made a pair from the line to put Morehead State up 72-69, and Drumwright missed a potential game-tying 3.

Jacksonville State (13-11, 5-4) led 54-42 with 13:26 remaining but finished 4 of 15 from the field from that point. Tucker finished with 27 points on 9-of-14 shooting, including 5 of 9 from the arc.