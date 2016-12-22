Missouri State aims for upset against No. 23 USC (Dec 22, 2016)

Missouri State will match up with a nationally ranked team for the first time this season on Thursday when the Bears face No. 23 USC in the semifinals of the Las Vegas Classic at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

“We’re excited to go on the road,” said Jarrid Rhodes, who recently moved into the starting lineup for Missouri State. “This is a great opportunity for us, going to play a Top 25 team. I think we still have some things to work on, but I feel like, overall, we’ll be ready.”

USC (11-0) is off to its best start and enjoying its longest winning streak since going 16-0 to begin the 1970-71 season. That team went on to finish 24-2.

Missouri State (8-3) has won three in a row and four of its last five. The Bears could easily have an even better record. They suffered a two-point loss to DePaul and a three-point loss to Valparaiso.

The winner of Thursday’s matchup will advance to the championship game to play DePaul or Wyoming, who will meet in the other semifinal.

USC will try to avoid the sluggish starts that forced them to come from behind in their most recent victories over Troy and Cornell. The Trojans have rallied to win after trailing by nine points or more six times already this season.

“We have to stop getting off to slow starts,” said Jordan McLaughlin, the team’s second-leading scorer. “We have to have focus and energy off the bat.”

USC is led by Elijah Stewart, who is averaging 15.5 points and 5.9 rebounds. McLaughlin averages 13.6 points, 5.2 assists and 3.2 rebounds. Chimezie Metu is averaging 13.3 points and a team-high 7.8 rebounds.

Missouri State is led by Ronnie Rousseau III, who is averaging 13.2 points per game and shooting 37.9 percent from 3-point range. Alize Johnson is averaging 12.5 points and nine rebounds. Dequon Miller averages 11.3 points, four assists and 3.2 rebounds.

Obediah Church has adjusted nicely to his new role as a reserve for Missouri State. Church has made 14 of 17 shots from the field in four games since coming off the bench for the first time in his career on Dec. 10.

Church has filled a backup role since missing two games with an injury, but he recently said he is “close to 100 percent.” He had 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocked shots in Monday’s victory over Chicago State.

“It’s been a rough patch the last couple weeks, but I plan on getting better real soon,” Church said. “I’m just out there trying to do what I can do for the team — defense, block shots, rebounding, whatever I can.”

Before the semifinal matchups were finalized, Missouri State coach Paul Lusk said his team was excited about a potential game against USC.

“We get to play two games on a neutral floor,” Lusk said. “One could be an undefeated team in the Top 25, so we’re looking forward to playing basketball out there.”