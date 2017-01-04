Mississippi State Basketball: 4 takeaways from Bulldogs loss to Alabama

Mississippi State basketball came up on the short end of a physical, foul-heavy contest with the Alabama Crimson Tide Tuesday, dropping the game by a 10 point count, 68-58.

Mississippi State Bulldogs 58 Alabama Crimson Tide 68

The verdict marks four consecutive wins for the Crimson at MSU’s Humphrey Coliseum; the first time that UA has achieved this feat against Mississippi State basketball. Avery Johnson‘s Tide turns their record to 8-5, while Ben Howland’s bunch falls to 9-4 with the loss.

An observer could say that the 10 point score was closer than the game. Though they trailed State early, the Tide enjoyed a 21-4 run in the first half and gained control of the game for good around the midpoint of the second half.

Though frequent UA fouls and quicker play by State allowed the Maroon squad to pull within six in the closing minutes, Bama was able to milk the clock in the closing moments. MSU did make it a game as the second half began, with an 8-0 run in the first couple minutes.

They eventually tied the game at 42 with 11:20 left to play, as Bama’s foul-prone defense had ‘Dogs making regular trips to the free throw line and players such as Tyson Carter and Mario Kegler ground out scores.

However, State’s poor transition offense, coupled with Alabama’s excellence in that department and aptitude for rebounding, proved to be their undoing on a Tuesday night in Starkville. Here are four things we took from the first of two Bama-Miss State contests this season.

1. Weatherspoon’s Worst Night

State lost the board battle again Tuesday, with 26 boards to UA’s 43. MSU is 13th in the league in rebounds with an average of 35.7 per game. 6’7″ guard Mario Kegler led the charge for the ‘Dogs in this category, with 7 of those 26 rebounds.

Conversely, Alabama’s rebounding was a core component of their success, extending possessions and opening doors for scoring opportunities.

No doubt the backboards in MSU’s practice facility will get a workout as Ben Howland tries to get better board play out of his Dogs ahead of their next game. The Dogs take on LSU in Baton Rouge January 7.

2. A Good Night For Mario Kegler

Mario Kegler’s play was a plus for Mississippi State, he had the team highs in points (12), and rebounds (7). He also had an entertaining exchange with his former high school teammate from Oak Hill Academy (VA), Alabama’s Braxton Key.

Roughly midway through the second half, Key scored on the 6’7″ Freshman, who seconds drew a foul from his old friend and got a pair of free throws out of it. Kegler and Key appeared amused at the sequence of events.

Mouth of Wilson, VA’s Oak Hill Academy is famous for its rosters of basketball prodigies from far flung areas. The SEC players are far from the only OHA products in the college and pro ranks.

3. A Bama Barricade

Mississippi State’s offense had extreme difficulty getting beyond the perimeter against the Tide. Johnson’s group used speed to close passing lanes and crowd the floor against MSU. State was forced to use 3 point shots and layups at the end of fast breaks.

Ironically, Bama’s physical play was the reason the score was relatively close.MS ad 14 free throws off UA penalties, hitting 11. Alabama is lauded for its defensive play and has used it to offset its own offensive woes this season.

4. Up and Down Game for Xavian Stapleton

Sophomore Xavian Stapleton, a transfer from Louisiana Tech, has been well acquainted with adversity during his time in Starkville. 2015 saw the Flora, Mississippi native tear his ACL in a pickup game.

While he could not play basketball for six months, the 6’6″ guard had to sit the season out anyway due to NCAA transfer rules. This must have made the news a little easier to take.

Against UA, Stapleton had 5 points including an impressive dunk in the 2nd Half that tied the game at 42. However, later on in the game Stapleton collided with an Alabama defender, and began noticeably limping, necessitating a trip to the locker room.

Stapleton was visibly frustrated as he left to be checked out by team doctors drawing sympathy from SEC Network commentators Adam Amin and Jon Sundvold.

BACK TO BUSINESS SATURDAY

Mississippi State hopes for win number ten against LSU (8-4) in Baton Rouge on Saturday. Tip time is set for 2:30 pm and SEC Network will have the telecast Saturday.

