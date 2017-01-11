Minnesota vs Michigan State live stream: How to watch online

Here’s how you can watch Wednesday night’s Minnesota vs Michigan State game from East Lansing online.

Beating Minnesota to open Big Ten play went a long way in the confidence column for these young Michigan State Spartans. However, the Golden Gophers have since won three straight games, jumping to No. 24 in the country and look to be the hottest team in the conference right now.

Must Read: MSU Basketball: Game-by-game predictions for January

Michigan State will have the luxury of hosting Minnesota this time, though. The Spartans are coming off their first conference loss to Penn State on Saturday and will be hoping to put that past them and move forward. The young guys need to learn how to play as one.

Miles Bridges is back and he’s only scored 10 points through his first two games since the return from an ankle injury and it will be interesting to see if he’s healthier tonight. Can he take the pressure off Nick Ward in the post as well and help win the battle of the boards?

If one thing is for sure, it’s that this team needs to work the ball around the perimeter and into the post with some quality passing — something that didn’t happen enough on Saturday. If the Spartans can do that, they’ll come out victorious.

Here’s how to watch Wednesday’s Minnesota vs Michigan State game:

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 11

Start Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: East Lansing, MI

Venue: Breslin Center

TV: Big Ten Network

Live Stream: BTN2Go

Michigan State will look to improve to 4-1 on the Big Ten season and stay atop the conference standings while the Gophers are seeking revenge for a Dec. 27 home loss in overtime.

This article originally appeared on