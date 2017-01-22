Milton leads SMU to 85-64 win over Houston (Jan 21, 2017)

DALLAS (AP) Shake Milton had a career-high 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting, Semi Ojeleye scored 20 and SMU never trailed in its 85-64 win over Houston on Saturday night.

Milton made 6 of 8 from 3-point range and finished with five rebounds and five assists. Ben Emelogu II scored a season-high 13, Sterling Brown added 10 points with eight rebounds and Ben Moore had 10 points, six boards and seven assists. Brown tied a career high with four steals.

Milton hit back-to-back 3s during an 18-3 run to close the first half and his 3-point play that put SMU up 42-23 capped the spurt. The Mustangs (17-4, 7-1 American Athletic Conference) led by double figures throughout the second half and hit five 3s during another 18-3 spurt that made gave them their biggest lead, 80-53, with five minutes left.

Damyean Dotson tied career highs with six 3-pointers and 25 points and Rob Gray scored 16 for Houston (13-7, 4-4). It was the most points allowed in a game this season by the Cougars, who came in allowing their opponents just 63.2 points per game.

SMU has won 13 of its last 14 and has not allowed more than 66 points in a game during that stretch.