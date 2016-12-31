Miller, Werner lift ND State to 82-70 win over Omaha (Dec 31, 2016)

FARGO, N.D. (AP) Paul Miller scored 22 points, Dexter Werner had a double-double off the bench and North Dakota State defeated Omaha 82-70 on Saturday.

Werner had 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Bison (10-5, 2-0 Summit League), Carlin Dupree added 18 points and A.J. Jacobson 13 points. Miller and Jacobson had three 3s and six rebounds apiece.

Miller had 12 points in the first half but his teammates combined to go 6 of 22 from the field and the Bison led just 29-28. They were up two when Werner scored to start a 7-0 run. Jacobson knocked down a 3 and Dupree had a pair of free throws, making it 51-42 midway through the second half.

After the Mavericks scored, Werner hit a jumper and Jacobson nailed another 3, making the lead 12. In the final minute, Jacobson had his third trey and the Bison made all eight of their free throws.

The Bison shot 56 percent in the second half and made 20 of 22 free throws.

Marcus Tyus led Omaha (7-8, 0-2) with 18 points.