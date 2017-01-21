Miller ties career best, Missouri St. beats Bradley 76-62 (Jan 21, 2017)
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) Dequon Miller matched his career high with 24 points and Alize Johnson added 13 points while grabbing 13 rebounds as Missouri State pulled away late to beat Bradley 76-62 on Saturday.
Johnson, who garnered his 12th double-double this season and had his ninth straight game with 10 or more rebounds, hauled in seven offensive boards.
Miller drilled 3 of 5 from distance and Chris Kendrix chipped in 17 points with four steals and one block.
Missouri State (14-7, 5-3 Missouri Valley Conference) led 41-31 at the break and was up 59-50 at the midpoint of the second period. A Koch Bar jumper closed the gap to 59-55 with 6:32 left but Kendrix made two free throws and Johnson drilled a 3-pointer for a 64-55 lead two minutes later and the Bears cruised home.
DonteThomas had 17 points and Jayden Hodgson added 16 for Bradley (8-13, 3-5).