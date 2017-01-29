Miller scores 30, Murray State beats UT Martin 94-86 (Jan 28, 2017)

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) Terrell Miller Jr. scored a career-high 30 points and Murray State pulled away in the second half to beat UT Martin 94-86 on Saturday night and break a three-way tie with Southeast Missouri for first place in the Ohio Valley Conference West Division.

Demarcus Croaker scored 23 points, Jonathan Stark scored 13 points and made a career-high 10 assists, and Bryce Jones had 13 points with four 3-pointers for the Racers (12-11, 6-3), who ended a two-game skid.

Murray State led 49-46 at halftime behind Croaker’s 12 points on 61.3 percent shooting from the floor and opened the second half with a 13-6 run for a 10-point lead, 62-52.

Miller’s 3 gave the Racers a 19-point lead with 8:20 to go. The Skyhawks closed to 90-85 on Jacolby Mobley’s layup with 1:57 left but got no closer.

Mobley scored 26 points and Javier Martinez had 18 with nine rebounds for the Skyhawks (15-9, 5-4), who saw their four-game win streak end.