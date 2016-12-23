Miller’s 16 helps Mount St. Mary’s defeat Coppin State 87-49 (Dec 22, 2016)

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) Will Miller scored 16 points off the bench to lead five players into double figures as Mount St. Mary’s raced past Coppin State 87-49 on Thursday night.

Junior Robinson scored 15, Elijah Long 13 while Chris Wray and Miles Wilson scored 11 each for Mount St. Mary’s (2-11), which broke an eight-game losing streak.

Keith Shivers scored 10 to lead Coppin State (1-14), which shot 33 percent (19-for-58) from the field.

The teams last met on a bigger stage – the 2008 NCAA Opening Round at Dayton, when Mount St. Mary’s earned a 69-60 win. The victory is the Mountaineers’ lone NCAA Tournament win at the Division I level.

Wray and Mawdo Sallah each grabbed seven rebounds for Mount St. Mary’s and Long dished five assists. The Mountaineers put this away early and led 48-21 at halftime.