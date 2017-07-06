Mike Matoso moves from Division II to Saint Mary’s as new AD

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) Former Stanislaus State athletic director Mike Matoso has been hired for the same role at Saint Mary’s.

School President James A. Donahue announced Thursday that Matoso will replace Mark Orr, who left to become AD at Sacramento State. Matoso will begin his new job July 19.

Matoso had spent the past five years at Division II Stanislaus State and before that he had been a senior associate athletic director at the University of San Diego for 13 years.

Matoso takes over a program with 16 Division I programs, including a men’s basketball team that has made the NCAA Tournament five times in the past 10 years under coach Randy Bennett.

Stanislaus State had 11 of its 14 teams make the postseason each of the past two years.