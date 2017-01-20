Mika’s 6th-straight double-double lifts BYU over Pepperdine (Jan 19, 2017)

PROVO, Utah (AP) Eric Mika scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds – his sixth straight double-double – to lead 13 BYU scorers as the Cougars walloped Pepperdine 99-70 on Thursday night, remaining just behind No. 4 Gonzaga and No. 23 Saint Mary’s in the West Coast Conference standings.

BYU (14-6, 5-2 WCC) broke open a one-point game with a 10-0 run over a two-minute span of the first half and led 51-35 at the break.

Elijah Bryant added 15 points for BYU, Nick Emery and L.J. Rose each scored 10. Yoeli Childs hauled down 14 rebounds as BYU outrebounded Pepperdine 55-32. Fourteen Cougars saw playing time and 13 scored.

Lamond Murray Jr. led the Waves (5-14, 1-6), who lost a fourth straight, with 23 points and Chris Reyes added 15 with 11 rebounds.

Jeremy Major dished four assists and became Pepperdine’s career assist leader with 453, surpassing the record set by Mark Wilson in 1984.

BYU hosts Gonzaga Feb. 2.