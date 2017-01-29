Mika’s 27 sparks BYU to sweep of Loyola Marymount, 85-77 (Jan 28, 2017)

PROVO, Utah (AP) Eric Mika scored 27 points and BYU never trailed in the second half to complete a season sweep of Loyola Marymount, 85-77, in a West Coast Conference battle Saturday night.

Mika, who amassed 20 points or more for the 12th time this season, gave the Cougars the lead for good with two free throws with :20 left in the first half and BYU held a 43-40 advantage at intermission.

The Cougars needed to overcome an 18-point deficit to earn an 81-76 victory in Los Angeles in the first meeting between the teams on New Year’s Eve.

Mika converted 11 of 14 free throws and grabbed nine rebounds to lead BYU (16-7, 7-3). TJ Haws added 19 points as the Cougars shot 53.1 percent from the field (26 of 49).

Buay Tuach led the Lions (10-11, 3-7) with 21 points. Steven Haney and Brandon Brown each added 17 points.