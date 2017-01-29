Michigan vs Michigan State live stream: How to watch online

Here’s how to watch Sunday afternoon’s Michigan vs Michigan State game from East Lansing online.

Sunday’s Michigan vs Michigan State game isn’t your typical rivalry contest between the two in-state foes. There’s more on the line in this year’s contest than in previous seasons as both are fighting for an above .500 record in Big Ten play as well as a shot to make the NCAA Tournament.

Must Read: MSU Basketball: 5 bold predictions for January

There’s still plenty of time left in the regular season, but the Spartans are feeling a sense of urgency lately with three straight losses, dropping to 12-9 overall. That’s three more losses than they had in the entire 2015-16 season. It’s hard to believe this team is struggling so much with all the talent on the roster, but the Spartans are so young.

Michigan, on the other hand, is coming off a 90-60 win over Indiana at home and before that the Wolverines got revenge on Illinois at Crisler Arena. However, the Wolverines have been lackluster on the road this season and they will look to change that on Sunday.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s Michigan vs Michigan State game online:

Date: Sunday, Jan. 29

Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: East Lansing, MI

Venue: Breslin Center

TV: CBS

Live Stream: CBS Sports Network

Michigan State is looking to avoid its fourth straight loss, like it did around this time last season, and put the Michigan Wolverines away. The winner of this one will feel much better about NCAA Tournament hopes come Monday morning.

This article originally appeared on