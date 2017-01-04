Michigan State vs Rutgers live stream: How to watch online

Here’s how you can watch Wednesday evening’s Michigan State vs Rutgers game from East Lansing online.

Everything had the look of a down-year for Michigan State, but after stringing together six wins in seven games, it’s clear the Spartans are starting to figure things out. Even after Miles Bridges went down with an injury, Michigan State found ways to win.

The Spartans have gone from 4-4 after a loss to Duke to 10-5 and now Bridges is back from his month-long injury absence. Nick Ward is hoping to benefit from his fellow freshman’s return by eliminating the double-teams from the post.

Cassius Winston looks to remain in the starting lineup and put together a better performance than he had near the end of the Northwestern game when he had a couple of silly turnovers. Michigan State looks to remain red-hot and Rutgers is hoping to end its losing streak.

Will Bridges come back and play well in minimal time tonight or will he not be needed as much? Tune in to find out just how the Spartans will utilize him.

Here’s how you can watch Wednesday’s Michigan State vs Rutgers game:

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 4

Start Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: East Lansing, MI

Venue: Breslin Center

TV: Big Ten Network

Live Stream: BTN2Go

Michigan State will look to get to 3-0 on the Big Ten season, win its fourth straight game and improve to 11-5 on the year with a win. Will Rutgers put up a valiant fight?

