Michigan State vs Ohio State live stream: How to watch online

Here’s how you can watch Sunday afternoon’s Michigan State vs Ohio State game from Columbus online.

Beating Minnesota for the second time in the young Big Ten season was a major confidence-booster for the freshman-laden Spartans. Michigan State went on the road and came back from a double-digit deficit to beat the Golden Gophers in the Big Ten opener and then hosted Minnesota and came away with a nice resume builder with an 18-point victory.

That confidence could carry over into Sunday afternoon’s game, especially if Miles Bridges plays like he did in the first half against the Gophers. In his third game back from injury, Bridges scored 16 points in the first 20 minutes while Minnesota scored 17 as a team.

Nick Ward, Cassius Winston, Josh Langford and even Eron Harris can benefit from Bridges’ return as well since the stress is taken off of each of them. Heck, even Kenny Goins won’t have to be relied on so heavily and he can just go out and play his game.

Ohio State is winless, but it will be looking to pull off the ‘upset’ on Sunday afternoon in Columbus. Will it happen?

Here’s how you can watch Sunday’s Michigan State vs Ohio State game:

Date: Sunday, Jan. 15

Start Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Location: Columbus, OH

Venue: Value City Arena

TV: CBS

Live Stream: CBS Sports Live

The Buckeyes are looking for their first Big Ten win of the season and first victory since Dec. 22but the Spartans are playing well right now. Will Michigan State find a way to slip up, though?

