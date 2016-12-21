Michigan State vs Oakland live stream: Watch online

Here’s how you can watch Wednesday evening’s Michigan State vs Oakland game from East Lansing online.

Michigan State suffered one of its worst home losses under Tom Izzo on Sunday night when Northeastern came to town and stole a victory. The Spartans had been struggling without Miles Bridges in the lineup already and that was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Although the mediocre play without Bridges has been frustrating for Izzo, he admitted on Tuesday that the freshman sensation would not play against Oakland and may not be ready for the Big Ten opener against Minnesota next week.

Oakland comes into the game with a 9-2 record and the Grizzlies just played on Tuesday night against that same Northeastern team that beat the Spartans. The Grizzlies struggled and it was a back-and-forth battle which Northeastern won at the buzzer.

The Spartans’ loss to the Huskies may not look as bad now, but Izzo will tell you that it should have never happened. Michigan State needs to turn things around quickly and beating Oakland would be a huge confidence-booster.

With Nick Ward and Cassius Winston playing very well, can the Spartans make a complete 2016-17 season turnaround?

Here’s how you can watch Wednesday’s Michigan State vs Oakland game:

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 21

Start Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: East Lansing, MI

Venue: Breslin Center

TV: Big Ten Network

Live Stream: BTN2Go

Michigan State needs to bounce back from a horrific home loss to Northeastern. Oakland presents arguably the toughest matchup without Bridges.

