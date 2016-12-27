Michigan State vs Minnesota live stream: Watch online

Here’s how you can watch Tuesday night’s Michigan State vs Minnesota game from Minneapolis online.

Opening the Big Ten regular season on Tuesday night comes with a bit of intrigue for Michigan State, as well as uncertainty. The Spartans are playing without two key big men in Ben Carter and Gavin Schilling and a third, Miles Bridges, who injured his ankle a few weeks ago.

Traveling to Minnesota isn’t the easiest of tasks seeing as the Golden Gophers are 12-1 on the season and currently in the middle of a six-game winning streak. However, the Golden Gophers haven’t had the toughest schedule to this point, playing just one team currently ranked in the top 25, Florida State, and losing.

Minnesota might have some size that could pose problems for the Spartans. The Gophers average 41 rebounds per game, but Michigan State has held its own this season on the boards, surprisingly.

Bridges’ absence will hurt on both ends of the court, but that just means Nick Ward is going to have to step up yet again, and he’s no stranger to big games.

Here’s how you can watch the Michigan State vs Minnesota game:

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 27

Start Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Venue: Williams Arena

TV: ESPN 2

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Michigan State will look to open the Big Ten season with a bang and take a home win away from Minnesota. The Spartans will have their work cut out for them.

