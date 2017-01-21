Michigan State vs Indiana live stream: How to watch online

Here’s how you can watch Saturday evening’s Michigan State vs Indiana game from Bloomington online.

How do you rebound from a tough road loss in the Big Ten? Well, by putting it behind you and winning the next road game on the schedule. Michigan State has a chance to make up for its loss against Ohio State last Sunday with a victory over Indiana at Assembly Hall Saturday.

It won’t be easy as the Hoosiers are one of the more talented teams in the Big Ten and Bloomington is a tough place to play, but Michigan State has been able to rebound nicely a few times this year.

Tom Izzo has a talented team assembled and they’ll have a chance to hand Indiana its seventh loss of the season and head home with their 13th victory. Miles Bridges needs to remain hot and Cassius Winston needs to get back into the swing of things. You can’t rely too much on Eron Harris these days, so getting Josh Langford going is important.

The Hoosiers will be without OG Anunoby.

Here’s how you can watch Saturday’s Michigan State vs Indiana game:

Date: Saturday, Jan. 21

Start Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Location: Bloomington, IN

Venue: Assembly Hall

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Michigan State is looking to put its road loss against Ohio State behind it and win in one of the toughest venues in the Big Ten. Will the Hoosiers be able to hold off the Spartans without Anunoby?

