Michigan State rallied from a double-digit deficit at the half to win 75-74 in overtime against Minnesota in Minneapolis’ Williams Arena Tuesday.

It was a thrilling start to the Spartans’ conference play. As was the way Michigan State coach Tom Izzo brought his 90-year-old mother, Dorothy, into the locker room to celebrate after the game:

Great post game scene in the victorious MSU locker room as the Spartans received a visit from Coach Izzo's 90-year old mother Dorothy. A video posted by Michigan State Basketball (@michiganstatebasketball) on Dec 28, 2016 at 8:06am PST

Can’t tell what was better: Izzo’s introduction, or the way the locker room erupted in joyous cheers and lined up for group hugs upon her arrival. And the one player who politely said, “Thank you for coming.”

Spartan basketball: Winners on and off the court.