Michigan State’s Bridges to announce decision to stay or go
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Michigan State freshman standout Miles Bridges is set to announce whether he will stay in school or enter the NBA draft.
Bridges posted a message on his Twitter account Thursday that read: ”Meet Me At Sparty tonight at 6 p.m. I’ve got something to say. It’s NOT about me, It’s about US.”
The 6-foot-7 forward from Flint, Michigan, led the Spartans with 16.7 points per game, the highest average for a freshman at the school since Magic Johnson scored 17 per game during the 1977-78 season. Bridges also averaged 8.3 rebounds, the most by a Michigan State freshman since Greg Kelser in 1975-76.
—
